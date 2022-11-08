Table tennis. Everything you need to know about the Hennebont Ping Center – Table Tennis













Pro A (4th day). GV Hennebont TT – Caen, this Tuesday (7:30 pm) A new page will be written in Hennebont (56) next Tuesday evening. “This new room is not an end, it is just the beginning to continue writing our history,” suggests Boris Abraham, new manager of the Hennebont Vow Guard, after 19 years coaching the first team. A true powerhouse of Breton table tennis, the four-time French champion and European champion 2019 (ETTU) will play his first championship match in his brand new setting: the Hennebont Ping Center. 3500m the ping This formidable instrument, unprecedented in Europe, has 3,500 m² entirely devoted to the practice of table tennis. On match nights, the Garde du Vu d’Hennebont will accommodate up to 1,400 spectators, with a 300m VIP area that can accommodate up to 250 guests. If a single playing field is set up in championship configuration, the sports arena in the center can accommodate up to 30 tables in training configuration on an area of ​​1,500 m2. The translation of the desire to welcome more and more, such as the 30 rooms and the restaurant completed in the project, and to operate the training centre, which should see the light of day in September 2023. Only problem, to date, lack of parking . “For our first game, that is our biggest concern,” admits Boris Abraham. The VIP area overlooks the sports arena (Photo archive Yvonnick Le Coupannec) Six changing rooms with showers for table tennis players and referees. (Photo archive Yvonnick Le Coupannec) The Hennebont Ping Center, seen from the outside. (Photo Romain Houeix) New room, new impulse In addition to its potential to attract and bring forward the future of Morbihan, Breton and French ping, the Hennebont Ping Center also aims to host international events. In January, he was entrusted by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) with organizing the unofficial world championships for under-13s, the Challenge of Hopes. The club could even welcome foreign delegations by 2024 with the achievement of the label Center or preparation for the 2024 Olympics. It is a wonderful showcase for French table tennis, it is attractive to players, economic partners and broadcasters. The Federation will support the club so that it can organize international competitions, said the president of the French Table Tennis Federation (FFTT), Gilles Erb. In the short term, finally, sportingly, the goals of the season are clear. A semi-final of the Champions League and winning the French Championship in Pro A cut Boris Abraham, after a 2021-2022 season. Boris Abraham in front of the sports arena of the Hennebont Ping Center. (Photo Romain Houeix) A budget and controversies A problem inherent in any project of this magnitude, the Hennebont Ping Center has continued to divide locally since its announcement. Firstly, the costs, estimated in total between eight and nine million euros. According to the Hennebont town hall, 6.7 M (excl. VAT) was invested: 2.7 M (excl. VAT) by the City, the rest subsidized by the Agglomeration Lorient and the Breton Region up to 1.2 M each , the Departmental Council and the National Center for the Development of Sports at the cost of 800,000. If the discrepancy between the advances and the actual amounts causes controversy, the use of the room, despite the 80,000 euros rent that the club pays out annually, is also a problem. Other sports clubs are waiting, we would have been more for a multi-sports hall, we were not consulted, Regret Fabrice Lebreton, Opposition Elected. Training and competitions take place simultaneously for every club, a multi-sports hall would have been impossible, answers Boris Abraham. For its part, the club will invest 2 million in its training center and 400,000 in the furnishing of the hall (furniture, large screen, sound system). The decor is ready, now it’s time for the game. All the news of the GV Hennebont TT

