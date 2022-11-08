Cal opens season with 86-56 win over CSUN





Next game: vs. Notre Dame 11/12/2022 | 1:00 pm NBC Nov. 12 (Sat) / 1:00 PM against our lady BERKELEY The Cal women’s basketball team officially opened the 2022-23 season with an 86-56 win over Cal State Northridge at Haas Pavilion Monday. The bears were led by Evelien Lutje Schipholt’s game-high 16 points (on 6-10 shooting) along with Leilani McIntosh’s 14 points (when shooting 4-7). Common Peanut posted a game-high nine rebounds while Karisma Ortiz scored three steals, one away from her career high. “This is who we want to be,” said Cal . head coach Charmin Smith . “I’m really proud of how we came out today and imposed our will. It was a big step forward.” Play was tight for the first half with Cal at the end of the half holding a 10 lead, fueled by McIntosh’s 11 points. The second half was a different story as the Bears shot 50 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three while holding the Matadors just 10-28 from the field. “It just didn’t fall in the first half, but we made the right shots,” said Lutje Schipholt. “If we keep doing the right things, the basket will open and the shots will fall and we did that in the second half.” The highlight of the game came just at the end of the third quarter as McIntosh received the inbounds pass for last possession, dribbled onto the field and hit a shot from just past half the field at the buzzer to give the Bears a 66-38 lead after three . “We have a pregame ritual where I go through half-court shots with Ornela [Muca]McIntosh said. “We try to compete every day in practice by getting those shots.” “We have determined that Leilani poses an offensive threat,” Smith said. “I think she really embraced that and has a lot of confidence and you’ve seen that building over the years.” The Bears had a balanced score throughout, as 12 of the 13 players who took the field scored. interrupted Heide had a career high 8 points on 4 out of 5 shooting and Jayda Curry continued her streak of regular season games with at least one three-pointer, as she has now struck from distance in 23 consecutive games and every regular season game she has played in. Cal then heads out to take on No. 9 Notre Dame in the inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. PST in St. Louis, which will be the first-ever live broadcast of a college women’s basketball game on NBC. STAY PLACED Follow the Bears on Twitter to learn more about Cal women’s basketball (@CalWBBall), Instagram (@CalWBBball) and Facebook (/CalWBBall/).

