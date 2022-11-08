Sports
Harbhajan Drops Epic Commentary After Ashwin’s Viral Video Causes Laughter | Cricket
Legendary cricketer Harbhajan Singh couldn’t contain his laughter after a hilarious video of star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became an instant hit on social media during the 2022 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup on Monday. Leading the spin attack of Rohit Sharma-led Team India against minnows Zimbabwe on Sunday, veteran all-rounder Ashwin was seen warming up while flipping coins at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Even though Indian skipper Rohit was in the spotlight, veteran Ashwin managed to grab the attention of netizens with his funny demeanor. While Team India skipper Rohit interacted with legendary West Indian cricketer Ian Bishop during the toss, his teammate Ashwin was spotted in the background sniffing his jacket.
ALSO READ: Watch: India scares injury as Rohit hit Sharma on forearm during training for T20 World Cup semi-final vs England
Ashwin’s brief cameo tossing the coins became the talk of the town on social media. Upon learning of the viral video, spin bowling icon Harbhajan gave a special mention to Ashwin on Twitter. “Ash, what do you smell @ashwinravi99,” Harbhajan burst out laughing as he posted the video to the microblogging site.
Ashwin also made his presence felt in Match No. 42 of the T20 World Cup between India and Zimbabwe in the MCG. The star spinner took the crucial wickets of Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza and Richard Ngarava as Zimbabwe was knocked out for 115 in 17.2 overs, chasing a challenging total of 186-5 in the MCG.
Ashwin took three wickets and leaked 22 runs in 4 overs. Half centuries of opener KL Rahul (51) and middle class Suryakumar Yadav (61*) drove India to a convincing victory of 71 points over Zimbabwe on Sunday. Star batter Suryakumar was named Player of the Match. With the win, India tops Group 2 and the Men In Blue will face England in the second semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup. India will meet the Jos Buttler-led squad on Thursday.
