Fantasy Football Trading Advice: Players to Buy and Sell (Week 10)

Let’s take a look at players who can buy and sell this week. And be sure to check out our weekly trading value chart with updated values ​​for all players.

Fantasy Football Trading Advice

Players to buy

Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR – DET)

Amon-Ra St. Brown dominated the goals (38%, 35% target percentage) in the Lions’ attack as he traveled a route on 100% of the dropbacks. But the sophomore WR finished just 4 catches for 55 yards on 9 goals. He also posted a ridiculous 84% ​​share in the air as Jared Goff was the only target contemplating downfield. If a manager is sour after a “meh” performance, be aggressive in targeting ASB.

Gabe Davis (WR-BUF)

Gabriel Davis was inefficient (2 for 33) for the second consecutive week despite a decent volume (5 goals). But he saw 121 air yards and played 95% of the snaps. Those are the exact fringe numbers to hunt with the Bills’ upcoming schedule with the Vikings, Browns, and Lions. Buy low.

Khalil Herbert (RB – CHI)

With Justin Fields doing it all in Week 9, there wasn’t much left for the RBs. David Montgomery (14 for 36) and Khalil Herbert (7 for 23). Monty also achieved 2 goals for an opportunity share of 70%. Monty’s dominated the shots for two weeks in a row, so the coaching staff doesn’t seem to be embracing the shift to drinking the Herbert juice. Therefore, Montgomery (and Herbert for even less) is a cheap trade option with the Lions, Falcons and Packers presenting 3 of their next 4 opponents. Herbert leads the Bears in rushing yards in the past four weeks (258 vs 218) despite 17 fewer carries than Montgomery.

Antonio Gibson (RB – WAS)

Brian Robinson Jr. defeated Antonio Gibson 13-11, but scored no more than 3.5 yards per carry. Both caught 2 strides. However, Gibson beat Robinson for the second week in a row (58% vs. 44%), while running a route on 60% of the dropbacks. With no timetable for JD McKissic’s return, I’d still be looking to buy AG with the backfield use in his direction.

Courtland Sutton (WR – DEN)

Courtland Sutton finished with just one catch on 4 goals for 13 yards in Week 8. But with favorable matchups after a week against the Titans and Raiders, I still think Sutton is worth sending a lowball offer for . He may even fall. The Broncos No. 1 WR on the WR22 in expected fantasy points per game and 7th in expected receiving TDs (4.5). Positive regression is coming.

Jeff Wilson Jr. (RB – MIA)

Dolphins RB’s Raheem Mostert (9) and Jeff Wilson Jr. (9) split carries, drives and snaps in week 9, but Mostert scored on the ground. Wilson achieved a higher overall pitch (51 vs 26) and was more involved as a receiver with 3 targets and more routes. He also scored through the air. It looks like a full 50/50 split, with a possible slight leaning towards Wilson as it was his first game with the Dolphins and he earned a 52% chance share on more snaps played. But since Mostert still scored, I think he still has enough value to be traded before week 10. That is the move to be made. And Wilson must be traded FOR because his role could continue to grow if the oft-hurt Mostert goes down again.

David Montgomery (RB – CHI)

Wan’Dale Robinson (WR – NYG)

I would buy low on Wan’Dale Robinson. He only went 2 for 15 on 3 goals in week 8, but saw his route participation increase from 78% to 85% from the week before.

Donovan Peoples Jones (WR – CLE)

Donovan Peoples-Jones ran more routes (100% participation in the route, 96% snapshare) than Amari Cooper in Week 8 and was also prolific with 81 receiving yards on 4 catches (4 goals, 20% target share). DPJ is a must-stash and cheap trading target for when Deshaun Watson returns. No WR has received more yards (417) without a TD score this season than Peoples-Jones.

Rachaad White (RB – TB)

The gap is narrowing. Leonard Fournette only saw one more carry than Rachaad White (8 to 9) in Week 9, despite outperforming him 62% to 35%. Fournette finished with more goals (7 vs 3) and routes (35 vs 17). But White’s 11 tricks were the highest in the past three weeks. Since Lombard Lenny continues to run inefficiently — 2.1 yards per carry in Week 9 — you’ll want to get out from under him and get exposure to White whenever possible.

Greg Dulcich (TE – DEN)

Rookie Greg Dulcich led the Broncos in receiving yards (4-87) on 5 goals (114 air yards) while playing 80% of snaps and running a route on 91% of dropbacks in Week 8. He is a weekly starter after an impressive 3 games to start his NFL career. 17% target share on average 4 receipts for 61 receiving yards. It is no coincidence that Dulcich’s return is negatively correlated with Sutton’s production decline. Get it cheap after the Broncos return from their farewell week.

James Robinson (RB – NYJ)

Michael Carter (12 for 76) and James Robinson (13 for 48) split carrys in Week 9, but Carter played more snaps (52% vs 40%) and scored a hasty TD. Robinson defeated Carter (2 vs 1) and caught a receiving TD. They tied routes and each had a carry within the 10-yard line. Most of Robinson’s rushed production came in the 4th quarter as the Jets were looking to close out the game (6 carries for 35 yards). And since this was just Robinson’s second match with New York and he still had a solid workload despite starting the match with a knee injury during the match, he would be a steal for me in the trade this week. He’s already starting to take over early work and he has a longer track record of success, as a fantasy RB1 in successive seasons since he entered the league. He is probably cheaper to buy than Carter and has a divine playoff schedule. Lions, Jaguars (vengeance) and Seahawks. For Robinson in games they can potentially win and stay close with their strong defense.

Dalton Schultz (TE-DAL)

CeeDee Lamb went 5-77-1 on 7 goals in Week 8, but tight end Dalton Schultz also saw seven goals going 6 for 75 (27% target share). He’s back on the TE1 radar with Dak Prescott in the middle. No fewer than 49 receiving yards and 5 catches for Schultz in his 3 starts with Prescott this season. Buy comes out the bye week.

Players to sell

Chris Godwin (WR-TB)

Tom Brady attempted 58 passes in Week 9, so all of the Buccaneers’ passcatchers inflated the target number between Mike Evans (11.5-40), Chris Godwin (10.7-36), Scott Miller (8.7-53) and Cade Otton (6,5-68). Godwin has been completely laced with goals for the past four weeks, a total of 46 goals (11.5 per game), but production has not been tracked. He averaged just 9.6 fantasy points per game (WR35) and scored zero TDs. He’s an interesting contender if you can make strong returns based on those looking only at his volume numbers and not his 50th-ranked 1.32 yards per route run over the past four weeks.

Aaron Jones (RB – UK)

AJ Dillon collected 11 carries for 34 yards plus 4 goals, 2 catches and 10 receiving yards to relieve Aaron Jones, who left week 9 with an ankle injury. The reports are optimistic about Jones’ ankle and his availability to play this week, but let’s face it. Ankle injuries have tarnished the fantasy values ​​of several RBs this season, and the Packers attack is hardly one that creates a favorable offensive environment for its players. Dillon will make his way as the healthier of the 2 RBs, making Jones a MUST-SELL before this gets ugly.

Leonard Fournette (RB-TB)

Raheem Mostert (RB-MIA)

Curtis Samuel (WR – WAS)

Terry McLaurin led the Commanders with nine goals in Week 9, but finished with just 5 for 56 on a 35% target share. Curtis Samuel’s volume remained low (4 goals), but he scored and led with 65 receiving yards. Samuel has only a 15% target share in the last two games (4 per game) and 6 total receptions for 115 yards (19.1 yards per catch). Given his late reliance on big games, the possible return of Jahan Dotson and a brutal match-up against the Eagles in Week 10…I would sell Samuel to the highest bidder.

Mecole Hardman (WR-KC)

Sell ​​Mecole Hardman. He has done well with TDs in his last 2 games, but his score will not hold up with his role on offense. He ran a route in just 58% of Patrick Mahomes dropbacks and only saw a 13% target share in Week 9.

