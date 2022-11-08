Torrey Pines opens run on first CIF Open Division hockey title Tuesday

During the first three years of her tenure as head coach of the Torrey Pines hockey team, Courtney Spleen has taken an already solid program to the top of the sport in San Diego.

Spleen pushed the Falcons to the CIF Open Division semifinals in her first year before being knocked out by perennial power Canyon Hills (formerly Serra), 1-0. Last fall, a brave team from Torrey Pines pushed the Scripps Ranch to the brink in the Section Finals before conceding the only goal of the game with 41 seconds left.

The year in between was perhaps the most frustrating. With the onset of CoVid-19, the planned season was canceled, then trimmed down and played without a CIF tournament in the spring. With a ready-made senior-heavy roster, Spleens club rolled on 11 games undefeated, with casualties including both Canyon Hills and Scripps Ranch. That trio of Torrey teams (2019-21) set a combined record of 66-8.

Torrey Pines has four CIF titles on his resume (all four D-1), the latest coming in 2016. Now Spleen is bringing another top-class unit into the post-season, looking for the only goal that has eluded them: the CIF Open Division Championship. Second-placed Torrey Pines will open his hunt for the 2022 CIF banner at home against No. 7 Mission Vista on Tuesday.

Midfielder Smilla Klas is one of the top players in San Diego. (Ken Grosse)

The 22 Falcons, Avocado League champions, have a record of 18-3. They lost just one game to a San Diego opponent (a 3-2 loss to Canyon Hills in the first week of September), defeated the opponents 106-15 and brought an 11-game winning streak into Tuesday, November 8. , CIF quarterfinal game. But make no mistake, the gaudy numbers are just a window decoration for Milt.

We’ve established ourselves as one of the best programs in the county, but it’s 100% about winning the CIF Open Division Championship, Spleen stated. That’s the next step for our programs that have been on our radar since I took this job.

Have the previous close calls had any effect on where the team is now? Sure, according to Milt.

While the lack of a postseason was a bit of a disappointment, that Covid year was a very big turning point, she recalled. We believed we could have won everything with the group and it changed the mentality of the team in general as far as they wanted to win.

Falcon Head Coach Courtney Spleen will all be in business when the postseason begins on Tuesday, November 8. (Ken Grosse)

Last year we felt like we were the better team and when that didn’t come our way, all the returning girls made it even more priority this year.

Another aspect that Spleen said had a significant positive effect on this year’s team was a mid-season trip to Palmyra, PA (about 90 miles from Philadelphia) for a three-game tournament. I think the trip to Pennsylvania helped us a lot, Spleen said. We went 1-2 but played against some great teams and stayed with them.

Getting that experience as a team was valuable and, really, whenever you play against teams that are better than you, it’s beneficial.

As the stats indicate, Torrey Pines’ team has been formidable on the pitch this year, nowhere as much as in midfield where senior Smilla Klas holds sway. With his size (5-8), speed, superior stick handling and unusual field hockey IQ, Klas has 26 goals and 27 assists, both team leaders. Her coach says there’s a lot more in the package.

Having Smilla on the field is definitely an advantage, Spleen said. In my opinion she is the best player in San Diego.

Her skills speak for themselves, but she can also provide excellent leadership during matches, playing and some sort of coaching on the pitch at the same time. Her passion, attitude and how she acts translates to everyone.

Senior Addison Christie (Ken Grosse)

Surrounding Klas in midfield is a trio of juniors, Sophie Rosenblum, Bella Tassara and Hayden Roddis. Rosenblum, second on the team with nine assists, has started since her freshman year.

The starting forwards are juniors Avery Austin and Lucie Schroeder, who have scored 38 goals together, and sophomore Sidney Meltzer. Austin is an excellent playmaker and Schroeder the type of player who always seems to be in the middle of the action offensively.

Defensively, the all-junior backline consists of Kyla Byer, Abigal Raysman and Alex Silver and has stymied teams with just four goals in the current 11-game winning streak. The last line of defense is senior goalkeeper Bella Ancuso, who missed the early part of the season while recovering from an ACL injury, has recorded 10 shutouts since rejoining the lineup and has a history of making big appearances in important roles. matches.

With Ancuso, Klas and part-time starter Addison Christie the only seniors on the roster, the future looks just as bright as the present.

Spleen, for her part, considers herself a more capable coach. I think I’m better than when I started at Torrey Pines, Spleen said. All experience makes you better and now, even more so, I understand better what every girl needs and realize that they need to be coached differently to get the best out of their talents.

We have also consistently tried to prioritize improving our mental toughness, creating a positive atmosphere and playing together. Those efforts have translated to the field.

Should Torrey Pines pass their first CIF test on Tuesday, November 8, they would face the winner of the No. 3 Scripps Ranch—No. 6 Bishops match-up, Thursday evening November 10, at home. The championship game will be played in La Costa Canyon, Saturday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. against the school coming at the other end of the series, including Canyon Hills, La Jolla, Poway and San Marcos.

When asked to rate the potential and focus of her teams in terms of the CIF Playoffs, Spleen said: The playoffs are do-or-die, this is it, what we’ve worked for and now have to we just make it happen.

It will be about doing the basics, not making sloppy mistakes, and ending when it counts. At this level, teams will charge you if you don’t do those things.

If we stay mentally calm and watch it game by game, we have all the means to reach our goal.