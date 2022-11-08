Sports
Wildcats Down La Salle 81-68 in Neptune’s Head Coaching Debut
VILLANOVA, Pa. A double-double by Caleb Daniels (24 points, 10 rebounds) and a strong effort from Eric Dixon (20 points, four assists, zero turnover) helped Villanova to an 81-68 win over La Salle Monday night in the regular season opener for both Philadelphia Big Five teams.
The win was the first in the tenure of Villanova .’s new head coach Kyle Neptune. All nine Wildcats head coaches have won their head coaching debuts in Villanova. In his post-game session with the media, the Brooklyn, NY native was asked if he was feeling any nerves leading up to this game against the Explorers and their new head coach, Fran Dunphy.
“Not really,” Neptune said. “I get all the hype there is, the first game, the Big Five, the first game of a new coach. Being a part of this program for so long, I think we have a unique determination to play for each other and That’s really all we’re thinking about. If you think like that, there’s nothing to be nervous about.”
Daniels and Dixon set an early tone for the ‘Cats’, helping VU to an early 17-5 lead over the Explorers in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,501.
“Nothing surprised me at what Caleb and Eric did tonight,” said Neptune, who succeeded Jay Wright as head coach in April after leading Fordham to an improvement of 14 wins in his first season as a college head coach in 2021-22. “We recruited these guys. Eric was a freak scorer in high school. He just wasn’t in this role earlier in his career. Caleb was a really good scorer in high school and then a really good scorer at Tulane.”
“They have played different roles here earlier in their career. But we had no doubt that they were capable of this.”
A trio of triples, including a couple from Daniels and another from Jordan Longino, the Wildcats had built up a 28-11 lead midway through the half. A smart move by Dixon extended the VU advantage to 35-17.
Both teams cooled off in the final minutes. In fact, no field goals were scored by either side in the last 2:59 of the half. Villanova took a 37-23 lead in the locker room during the break.
Daniels was a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the 3-point arc in the period, finishing the first 20 minutes with 14 points and four rebounds. Dixon added 11 points with three assists.
Josh Nickelberry gave La Salle the pace with eight points in the first half.
La Salle made his first four field goal attempts to open the second half, closing to 43-33 less than three minutes into the session. But Villanova got a three-pointer from freshman Mark Armstrong and a change basket from Daniels to push the lead to 48-33.
It was a pattern that continued into the second half. La Salle defeated the Wildcats 45-44 in the period, including 7-of-15 from beyond the 3-point arc. Villanova also scored from deep within, converting 7-of-11 from distance after the break (.636).
“We knew they would run,” Neptune said. “They are extremely well coached with some explosive scorers.”
The 24 points was a highlight of the Villanova career for Daniels. His career high was 36 during his time at Tulane University.
“It was my teammates who found me, my teammates who trusted me and stayed on the attack for 40 minutes,” said the New Orleans resident, who wore a facemask last month after suffering a broken nose in a practice collision.
“I’m doing my best,” Daniels said of the experience of playing with the mask. He added that he expects to put on the mask for “a few more games”.
Villanova visits another Big Five rival, Temple, (ESPNU and the Villanova Radio Network) at 7 p.m. Friday.
