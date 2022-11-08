Sports
Stokes hopes England can stop Suryakumar’s disaster
IMAGE: Ben Stokes is optimistic about his team’s chances. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
England’s all-rounder Ben Stokes is hopeful that his bowling attack could include the raging Suryakumar Yadav in the T20 World Cup semi-final against India, even though his shots have forced him to scratch his head in awe.
He was also effusive in his praise of Indian legend Virat Kohli, who he says has “earned the right never to be written off”.
“Suryakumar clearly came in and set the world on fire. He’s a fantastic player and plays some shots where sometimes you just scratch your head. He’s in great shape but hopefully we can try to stop him and give him not allow him to get into any of his frenzy,” Stokes, who was impressive with the ball, told reporters in an interaction hosted by the England & Wales Cricket Board. Speaking of Kohli, with whom Stokes has shared a healthy rivalry over the years, the Durham man was devastated that a player of that stature could be so easily written off after a downward spiral.
“I think with Virat he could have four incredible years like he had, and then a few not so loud months and then for some reason he plays like this and gets written off, we have no idea why. I think he has earned the right never to be written off,” Stokes said.
“You don’t produce the numbers and the innings that he (Kohli) does in all three formats and that’s fine. We as players and people who play against him a lot never take anything he’s done before in the game. game we have here,” Stokes said.
The English top all-rounder is cautiously optimistic about his team’s chances in Thursday’s big semi-final. He admitted that England reached the semi-finals without “playing their best cricket” to date, but on a big day, against a good Indian team, that wouldn’t be the case.
“I think the way we’ve managed to not play our best cricket yet and now that we’re here. So obviously it’s exciting. But we know we have to finish this game on Thursday, against a very strong Indian team that no one will ever take lightly’
“This is because of the team they are and the players they have on their squad. But we want to focus more on our team and not think too much about them,” Stokes added.
In fact, he didn’t want to read too much about opposition skipper Rohit Sharma’s meager walk with the bat.
“Like Rohit, they are world class players. You can’t assume (assume) what he did in the previous game because you’ve seen him do that many times (in big games). He’s one of the best around the game especially in this format. We won’t take it lightly at all,”
When asked if spin will play a big part in Adelaide under spotlight, Stokes was non-committal. “I’m pretty sure it will, but I don’t know how big of a role it is.” Stokes, the England Test captain, thinks Jos Buttler is doing a fantastic job as the country’s white-ball skipper.
“He (Buttler) has done a really good job. Even when he wasn’t in charge of the team, he was the leader in the group. And now he’s in charge, as you can see. I think everyone who is in the team sits clearly following him,”
