Best College Football Bets for Week 11: North Carolina-Wake Forest Has a Big Total and It’s Not Enough

Sometimes you get knocked down and how you react can tell you a lot about yourself. My school football betting model had a pretty bad week 9, but we bounced back massively in week 10 last week and are now looking at over 8% return on the season. Winning almost three units last week is great and all, but between the whole Texas A&M team getting the flu and Louisiana by a huge lead, it could have been a lot better. But I’m not going to complain with a 5-2-1 week, that’s for sure.

Last week’s record: 5-2-1, +2.80 units

Season record: 54-43-4, +9.25, +8.3% ROI

Last week was a smaller card, but this week we’re back in double digits. The model found value at 10 games on the college football slate. And yes, we have not one, but two midweek bets this week as we have both MACtion and Fun Belt games to break a sweat.

Best College Football Bets in Week 11

All bets are to win one unit on favorites and risk one unit on underdogs. All odds belong to BetMGM and are locked when the choice was made. click here for live opportunities. Worst Rule to Bet means don’t bet a worse spread/total than stated. For example, Under 46 (-110) means not betting Under 46 (-115) or Under 45.5 (-110). If you have more questions, ask them in the comments or contact me on Twitter.

Central Michigan ML +110 vs. buffalo

For the second week in a row a little MACtion. The current MACtion record is 1-0 and we’re betting on the Chips to get us to 2-0. My model thinks this is a classic case of WRONG TEAM FAVORITE, so we’re going to create it and take plus money on the money line. Chips downright!

Worst Line to Bet: Central Michigan ML +105

Model projection: Central Michigan 28.5, Buffalo 26.5

Louisiana -3 (-110) vs. South Georgia

Louisiana may have gotten us dirty last week, but I don’t hold a grudge. I still think the Cajuns are undervalued by the gambling market. I’m not in love with laying points here as Louisiana hasn’t completed 50% of their pass attempts in either of the past two games, but Georgia Southern’s defense is poor. Like, really bad. Hopefully we can get to the window this week.

Worst line to bet: Louisiana -3 (-115)

Model projection: Louisiana 31.0, Georgia Southern 24.9

Arkansas +3 (-110) vs. LSU

Brian Kelly may have just ended the Alabama dynasty last week (just kidding, maybe), but I’m in line to have them fade away this week. The stories write themselves in this one, to be honest. LSU has taken a monstrous victory at home and is on the road. Arkansas dropped a game they probably didn’t deserve against an inferior opponent, but still needs another win to qualify for the bowl. None of that matters to me and is not part of my process, but the numbers match the story here as this should be closer to a choice.

Worst Line to Bet: Arkansas +3 (-115)

Model projection: LSU 31.3, Arkansas 30.3

Indiana at Ohio State over 57.5 (-110)

Ohio States’ offense is his worst performance of the season against Northwestern last week, but I put an asterisk on that. The game was played in rainy and windy conditions and we all know Northwestern really makes the grass grow tall when powerful offenses come to town. However, this match is in Columbus and the weather is looking good. Indiana just got fired by Penn State last week and this seems like a name for your score-type game for Heisman hopeful CJ Stroud and this Buckeyes offense.

Worst line to bet: Over 58 (-110)

Model projection: Ohio State 49.1, Indiana 11.9

Penn State -10.5 (-110) vs. Maryland

I don’t like the place here as Penn State won a blowout and Maryland lost a blowout, but anything up to 11 is good here. Sean Clifford is going to break Penn State’s all-time record in this one and we’re going to live in its glory. I’m also not sure if Taulia Tagovailoa is playing at 100% after last week’s gig. You’ll have to shop around as there are about 12/12.5’s out there, but some bigger sportsbooks still have 10.5 posted.

Worst Price to Bet: Penn State -11 (-110)

Model projection: Penn State 36.3, Maryland 22.0

North Texas +6 (-110) at UAB (to gain 0.5 units)

Don’t sleep on the Mean Green. My model has been a fan of them for the past month (he liked UAB until QB injuries brought them back). I can’t pass up the chance to get six here while Dylan Hopkins is still dubious to play. If he’s out (he missed a few days of training last week), this is a blast. When he’s in, I still like it, but that’s why I reduce some risk.

Worst Line to Bet: North Texas +6 (-110)

Model projection: UAB 29.8, North Texas 27.4

Arizona State +9 (-110) in Washington State

The Arizona States offense has been somewhat solid in recent weeks and since the Washington States offense isn’t a world beater, these are many points to deal with if the Sun Devils can find some efficiency against a solid defense. I’m taking this up a notch than a touchdown here. I wish I was getting double digits here, but this is a lot of value.

Worst Line to Bet: Arizona State +8.5 (-110)

Model projection: Washington State 29.8, Arizona State 23.5

Baylor -3 (-110) vs. Kansas State

A road win over Oklahoma didn’t get the respect I expected for the Baylor Bears, but I’m happy to support them in a matchup that I think will suit them. Kansas State relies on its defense and I don’t think the offense has the juice to overpower Dave Arandas’ squad. Baylor is definitely one of the more underrated teams in the Big 12 and a win this week will keep his hopes alive of repeating as Big 12 champions.

Worst line to bet: Baylor -3 (-110)

Model projection: Baylor 28.2, Kansas State 24.1

Georgia -16.5 (-110) in the state of Mississippi

I don’t like putting so many points down, especially not in this spot for Georgia after his win over Tennessee, but this matchup is too good to pass up. I don’t think Mike Leachs offense was built to compete against the Georgias and Alabamas of the world. The Bulldogs have scored no more than 17 points this year against LSU (16), Kentucky (17) and Alabama (6) and those defensive units are not at the level of Georgias. Now I wonder how many points Georgia wants to score here, but they should be dominant.

Worst Line to Bet: Georgia -17 (-110)

Model projection: Georgia 36.9, Mississippi State 15.3

North Carolina at Wake Forest over 76.5 (-110)

This one is simple. My model puts this in the 80’s. These teams have good attacks and they don’t play defense. Enjoy the points.

Worst line to bet: Over 77 (-110)

Model projection: Wake Forest 43.4, North Carolina 39.6

(Drake Maye photo: Scott Taetsch / USA Today)