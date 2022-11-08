Next Gen ATP Finals 2022 tennis schedule | Playing order today





The Next Gen ATP Finals have arrived in Milan with a tantalizing lineup of young players hoping to emulate last year’s champion. Carlos Alcaraz won the event in 2021 and then reached the world rankings after a rapid rise in 2022.

The Spanish star will not compete in this tournament designed for players under 21 as he would compete in the full-fat senior edition of the ATP Finals. However, he will not be featured in that tournament due to an injury. On the first day of the Next Gen ATP Finals, Lorenzo Musetti takes on Chun-Hsin Tseng in an opening game at home, before American rising star Brandon Nakashima takes the stage against Matteo Arnaldi. British fans will love to see Jack Draper in action as he climbs to number 47 in the world rankings and prepares to break through the top 32 in 2023, a heretofore unimaginable prospect. RadioTimes.com brings you the playing order of the Next Gen ATP Finals 2022 for today. Next Generation ATP Finals 2022 Schedule All British time. Only singles matches. tuesday 8 november From 14:00 o’clock Jiri Lehecka – Francesco Passaro From 3 p.m. Lorenzo Musetti v Chun Hsin Tseng From 19:30 o’clock Matteo Arnaldi v Brandon Nakashima Jack Draper v Dominic Stricker By entering your details you agree to our requirements and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV guide or Streaming guideor visit our dedicated Sports hub for the latest news. The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is now on sale Subscribe now and get the next 12 songs for just 1. For more of the biggest stars on TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.

