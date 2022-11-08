North Branford Field Hockey dominates for title on the sixth straight line

The North Branford hockey team defeated Old Saybrook 1-0 to win their sixth consecutive Shoreline Conference title. Photo by Wesley Bunnell/The Sound Photo Courtesy of Wesley Bunnell

North Branford field hockey won the Shoreline Conference title for the sixth consecutive year on November 3 with a 1-0 shutout of Old Saybrook at the Indian River Complex in Clinton. The lone goal was scored by sophomore Riley Cole, who came off the bench to fan the Thunderbirds. The winning goal was assisted by junior Keana Criscuolo.

One goal proved more than enough for the North Branford defence. The strong backline led by senior and Shoreline All Conference honorable mention Gianna Palma, junior and Shoreline All Conference honoree Gianna Gamble, and Junior Morgan Lucibello allowed Old Saybrook just 1 shot in the shutout attempt. North Branford reached the final after beating Westbrook in the semi-finals on November 1, again with a score of 1-0. The game remained scoreless until the fourth quarter. Junior Sophia Toto broke the tie with a goal assisted by fellow junior Keana Criscuolo, her second assist in as many games. The North Branford defense did not allow a shot on target.

Defense has been a staple for the Thunderbirds all season, who have lost less than 3 shots on target per game. Behind that strong defense, North Branford has relied on two freshman goalkeepers, Madi DiStefano and Ashlyn ORourke. The two have shared time in goal all season and are key figures for a North Branford team that have not allowed more than 2 goals in a game all year. Head Coach Babby Nuhn knows that defending of this caliber takes effort from every position on the field.

They are both very talented, said Coach Nuhn. They both learn and enter. They know how to defend, they know how to improve and they work on it every day. And that’s all I can ask for them.

However, there are also challenges and adjustments for freshmen on a varsity team. North Branford’s trio of sturdy defenders understand this and have worked hard all season to ensure the first-year goalkeepers see as few shots as possible. Coach Nuhn appreciates the effort they put in day in, day out.

It’s hard to be a freshman on a solid varsity team, Nuhn said. So our three defensive players were extra focused to deny one of the balls and to work with our attack, work with our goalkeepers. They just do a great job controlling the ball.

That starts with our senior Gianna Palma, on the left. She leads by example. She is one of the hardest working players out there. Gianna Gamble, she’s our centre-back, a junior. She understands the importance of protecting her goalkeepers and getting the ball onto the field to score. She has that attack/defense mentality. Our other third defense back is Morgan Luella, and Morgan, every game she got stronger and stronger.

On offense, the Thunderbirds are led by junior forwards Sophia Toto and Keana Criscuolo, and junior captain-midfielder Lindsey Onofrio. All three received Shoreline All Conference 1st team honors this season.

Lindsey is also joined as captain by senior Payton Kamienski, an all-rounder for Coach Nuhn who has played in a number of positions this season.

She used to play ahead. She played in midfield, she played back, she was in goal, Nuhn said of Payton. She’s been on the right. She’s been on the left. Peyton looks at you and says anything you want, I’ll do it. She’s just been a great player and a great leader.

Coach Nuhn’s team prides itself on playing together as a unit. Of all 11 players on the field to the bench, affectionately known as the 12th team player. This attitude has helped the Thunderbirds in their success this season.

It was really a team effort, Nuhn said. We are proud of our 12th team player, our supporting players from the banking area. They are always so focused and enthusiastic. They give our team extra energy.

On the sidelines, Nuhn is joined by a coaching staff made up of North Branford hockey alumni: Kathy Galdenzi, Sabrina LeMere, Cheryl Canada, Evaun Boatman and Lori Connelly. As Coach Nuhn looks for her sixth Connecticut State Championship, she is quickly shifting the credit to her coaching staff.

I’m 10 percent, said Coach Nuhn. These other coaches are the ones who bring their expertise and their credibility and their passion. So all credit for our program is based on the coaches and willingness of these young 20 student athletes.

It’s not just the players on the field, it’s our support team and our parent group and everyone else. [Conference titles] not easy, even though we had a few in a row. But every year is a brand new year.

This year, North Branford is rolling into the Class S State tournament with an impressive 18-1-0 overall record, taking first place overall, but before looking ahead, Coach Nuhn insisted they recognize what they had reaches.

We celebrated like there was no tomorrow Thursday night. But today was all about Staten. Nuhn said. The coast was beautiful and hard. It wasn’t easy. We had two very strong competitors with Westbrook and Old Saybrook; they were very talented. But now it’s a clean slate. Throw away the records. I don’t care if you’re 1st or 16th, everyone is out to get you.