Elsworth knocks out Inbetweeners in latest Wisbech Table Tennis League matches





Elsworth brushed aside any challenge to their supremacy with another 10-0 win over Inbetweeners. Man of the match Dan Fielding, Jaroslaw Chrzanowski and Mark Conway were too strong for Sam/Derek Kiddle and Mark Woodall. Inbetweeners resisted and won eight ends in total, but couldn’t combine them to win games. Elsworth defeated Inbetweeners 10-0 in the final round Wizards took on Eagles in a very close, competitive match. Wizards Brett Heppenstall was close man of the match, but even he was beaten by Paul Rich. For Wizards, 6-4 winners, evergreen Alan Ashberry scored two, Grant Brightey one, and Brett and Alan combined for the doubles. Eagles thanked Keith Phillips for winning two while Paul got a big win over Brett and Rob Rix a good win over Grant Brightey. Exiles defeated Nets & Edges 6-4 thanks to a great team performance. But at night, no one player remained undefeated. For Exiles, Don Dixon and Jim Defty both scored two, while Steve Barrett weighed in with one and the doubles next to Don. For Nets & Edges, there was a great performance from Adrian Domingo’s man of the match, who lost only to Jim Defty. Another great achievement came via Freedie Reed’s win over Jim Defty. Steve Goodale narrowly passed Steve Barrett. Tojans moved up to second in the table with a resounding 8-2 win over Pegg Scaffolding. Ian Owen and Steve Mason were in particularly good shape. Meanwhile, Jack Mason defeated David Lemmon in four for Peggs only singles win and also paired with Peter Pegg to win the doubles. In the First Division, Ramblers won their second game of the season at the expense of 5 Stars A. Tim Hines set a man of the match with a maximum of straight sets, while Carol Parker won two (plus the doubles with Tim) and Mike Moore one. For 5 Stars A, Tony Trayford, Kerry Smith and Barry Reed took one game each. Batmen against Stingers turned out to be a very competitive match between two top teams. Stingers took the win, thanks in no small part to the maximum performance of Igors Scekalev’s man of the match. Paul Reed also weighed in with two and David Patrick with one. For Batmen, Mark Littlechild kept his side in the running with two wins, while Vaughan Parker defeated David Patrick. Warlords vs 5 Stars B proved to be a battle for the latter, with Warlords securing a comprehensive 10-0 win – with Guntars Briedis man of the match. Spartans and Wanderers are very close in the rankings so a close match was expected. Spartans Andy Bayes secured a Man of the Match maximum to lead his side to a 6-4 win, backed by Graham Sheppard (2) and David Hughes (1). Wanderers fought back with Steve Kent (2), David Nicholas (1) and the doubles. An exciting game ended with Spartans the 6-4 winners.

