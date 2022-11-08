WBB opens season with 75-47 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson





MIWAUKEE The Marquette women’s basketball team (1-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) kicked off its 2022-23 campaign with a 75-47 win over Fairleigh Dickinson Monday afternoon at the Al McGuire Center. “It’s great to start the college basketball season with a win today,” said Marquette’s head coach Megan Duffy . “It was a noisy environment with some of the loudest time outs I was a part of. It was great to see our Milwaukee Public Schools in the building. Overall, I think it’s great that the young people had fun today, and of course we were that good and we won the game.” The Golden Eagles put on a show for more than 2,800 children from local primary schools. Led by the duo’s dominant individual performances of senior guard Jordan King and junior striker Liza Karlen , the Marquette started the year well with a dominant win over last season’s regular-season NEC champions. King went for a career-high 24 points to go along with eight assists, six steals and three boards. Marquette started strong with a personal 6-0 from the gates of Karlen, who would book an 18 point double-double and 12 rebounds. The Knights answered and took a 17-16 lead in the first quarter break, but it was all Marquette the rest of the way. The Golden Eagles won the second quarter 23-9, beating FDU 59-30 in the last three periods. A handful of newcomers made their MU debuts, including freshmen guard Emily La Chapelle and senior security guard Nia Clark , who each started the match. freshman Mackenzie Haas and Charia Smith also saw their first collegiate action. The Golden Eagles had a strong showing on the glass, beating FDU in the game 43-23. They also commanded 19 turnovers on 12 steals, led by a career that saw King take six. The Knights (0-1, 0-0 NEC) were led by Ella Fajardo, who scored a team-high 16 points. Chloe Wilson led the team on the glass with five rebounds. Nia Clark who joined the team off-season as a transfer from Xavier, scored her first points in a Marquette uniform during a layup at 5:13 in the second quarter.

freshman Mackenzie Haas scored the first points of her college career on a three-pointer with 54 seconds left in the second quarter.

Liza Karlen tied her career high by four blocks.

Liza Karlen ended the game with a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. This was the ninth double-double in her career and her sixth in the past eight games.

Jordan King finished with a career-high 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the floor, and brought her career high of six steals.

With the win, Marquette is now 30-18 all-time in season openers. It has now won five consecutive and 17 of the past 20.

Marquette won the rebounding battle 43-23. Under coach Duffy, MU has defeated its opponents in 78 of its 93 total matches.

Marquette defeated FDU in the paint 38-20.

Marquette finished the game by shooting 47.5 percent (29-of-61) from the floor, 23.5 percent (4-of-17) from the 3-point range and 81.3 percent (13-of-16 ) from the free-throw line.

FDU’s Chloe Wilson dropped out of the game with 3:01 left in the fourth quarter.

With the win, Marquette is now 1-0 all-time against FDU and 7-1 all-time against current NEC teams. NEXT ONE: Marquette will remain at home to record the Holy Cross at the Al McGuire Center on Friday, November 11 at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on FloHoops, with live stats and streaming information will be available on GoMarquette.com. Keep up to date with the Marquette women’s basketball program through social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteWBB) and Instagram (@marquettewbb) and ‘liking’ on Facebook (/MarquetteWBB).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gomarquette.com/news/2022/11/7/womens-basketball-wbb-opens-season-with-75-47-win-over-fairleigh-dickinson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos