Red Force staff denounces CCC tactics: ‘Cricket was the loser’

Jelani Beckles







Trinidad and Tobago spinner Akeal Hosein in action in the Super 50 competition. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

CRICKET was the loser.

This was the emotional reaction of a member of the TT Red Force staff when asked to comment on the questionable tactics used by the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) to get a nil result against TT in the CG United Super50 Cup, at the Queens Park Oval in St Clair on Monday.

Red Force was 74/1 after 15 overs, chasing 201 for the win, as rain halted play for three hours.

After the rain delay, Red Force was given a revised target of 115 in 26 overs. Play resumed at 5pm with the light already fading.

Chasing the revised score, TT’s victory attack was brought to a halt by CCC, who threw just 3.5 overs in 35 minutes.

The umpires abandoned the game at 5:35 PM due to poor light. Red Force could only reach 97/1 in 18.5 overs.

A team hitting second must face at least 20 overs before using the Duckworth-Lewis method.

On multiple occasions, CCC bowlers were nearly in their delivery pass when they stopped. Jason Mohammed, who was beating Kjorn Ottley, was visibly frustrated and waved his hands at the opposition.

In another incident, a CCC player fell to the ground while fielding close to the border and one of the team’s trainers stepped onto the field, causing further delay.

CCC, led by Trinidad Denesh Ramdin, also threw four of their five wides when play resumed at 5 PM.

At the Brian Lara Pavilion, TT players were clearly dissatisfied with what was happening on the pitch.

Another topic of conversation after the game was how the umpires determined that 11 overs could have been completed when the game resumed at 5pm. At this time of year in Trinidad, the natural light starts to fade shortly after 5pm.

After four games, Red Force now has two wins, one loss and one without result.

CCC, who batted first, held steady at the top of the rankings, reaching 70/1 in 19th over, led by former West India Under-19 player Kirstan Kallicharan.

Red Force fought back as Navin Bidaisee (17) and Kallicharan (37) fell in consecutive overs, leaving CCC 72/3 in the 20th over.

Spin did the trick for Red Force when West Indian leg spinner Yannic Cariah fired Bidaisee and removed off-spinner Mohammed Kallicharan.

The experienced Ramdin and Zavier Burton responded. The pair put up 35 runs for the fourth wicket, but the Red Force bowlers kept the limits to a minimum.

Red Force, for the second time in the innings, took wickets in consecutive overs.

Burton previously got a leg ahead of Terrance Hinds with an average speed for 23 of 33 balls and leg spinner Imran Khan cleared Ramdin for 12.

CCC was now 107/5 in the 29th and desperate for a partnership.

Odain McCatty and Matthew Forde reacted for CCC with both players attacking the Red Force bowlers.

In the 37th over, CCC got past 150 when Khan leaked 12 runs into the over.

McCatty hit a six over long and Forde pulled a short throw for four to the center of the wicket fence.

After McCatty and Forde brought up their 50-run partnership, Khan had the last laugh.

In the 39th over, Khan sent Forde and McCatty away. Forde was previously out of leg for 25 and McCatty was caught on the mid-wicket boundary by Ottley for 28.

CCC could only collect 33 runs in the last ten overs, as the students were all out for 200 in exactly 50 overs.

Khan was the most successful bowler for Red Force, taking 4/53 in ten overs. Hinds took 2/18 in seven overs, Mohammed took 2/19 in seven overs and Cariah took 2/37 in ten overs.

Openers Joshua Da Silva and Ottley made for an entertaining start to Red Force with attractive shots.

In the fourth over, fast bowler Mikhail Powell put in a sharp chance to give Ottley a life. In the same over, Ottley punished CCC, leaning into a full-pitch delivery that found the rope. Ottley hit two fours on the side of the leg before the over was complete as Red Force progressed to 25/0 after four overs.

One of the shots of the day was a late cut by Da Silva to the third man’s fence for four on spinner Romario Greaves.

Goodridge broke through when Da Silva was thrown for 22 out of 34 balls in an attempt to make a huge hit.

Shortly after Mohammed joined Ottley, the players left the field because of the rain.

SUMMARY SCORES;

CCC 200 (50 overs) Kirstan Kallicharan 37, Odain McCatty 28; Imran Khan 4/53, Terrance Hinds 2/18, Jason Mohammed 2/19, Yannic Cariah 2/37 vs TT RED FORCE 97/1 (18.5 overs) (Revised goal 115 in 26 overs) Kjorn Ottley 43 not out, Jason Mohammed 23 not out. No result