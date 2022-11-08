Texas tennis: ATX Open stadium set for near downtown Austin





A view of the ATX Open stadium. Courtesy of: Dropshot Tournament Series With the first service of the inaugural ATX Open set to take place in less than four months, event organizers have unveiled a rendering of the 1,500-seat stadium that will be located not far from downtown Austin. The women’s tennis tournament, a WTA event, will take place from February 27 to March 5 at the Westwood Country Club, near Mayfield Park, just west of 35th Street and MoPac. The big picture: Matching its growing wealth and population, Austin has become an athletic center outside of the University of Texas sports. What they say: “After nearly a decade without top-level women’s professional tennis in our state, it’s great that the WTA Tour is returning to Texas twice in four months,” said Christo Van Rensburg, director of the DropShot Tournament Series, which hosts the event. . Between the geopolitical lines: The WTA final that took place in Fort Worth was scheduled for China, but WTA tournaments there have been suspended since December after Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai accused a former top official of the Chinese government of sexual assault in a post online. By the numbers: The singles winner of the ATX Open earns $33,200 and 280 ranking points. In comparison, the winners of the US Open singles earn 2,000 points each and $2.6 million. What we look at: The composition of the field in Austin. The first player to commit to the ATX Open is American Danielle Collins, the 2022 Australian Open finalist. Support local journalism by becoming a member. Learn more More Austin stories no stories can be found

