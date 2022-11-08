Hockey Stuff: What We Noticed (November 7)





Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports Last week saw plenty of healthy moments in the NHL and throwbacks in style and party. Let’s get into it. The Return of ‘Robo Penguin’ Brings Back an Iconic Feast If you were a fan of 90s hockey style, you were in for a treat last Tuesday. When Buffalo and Pittsburgh went head to head, both teams donned their new inverted retros, with Buffalo bringing back the Bison head look while the Penguins bringing back “Robo Penguin.” Pittsburgh’s Jason Zucker would also throw things back to the 1990s, paying tribute to Jaromir Jagr with a salute after opening the score. We need more retro on retro games this season to see what other classic celebrations today’s players are breaking out. We’ll also see more of the Bison Head Crest, aka the ‘Goat Head’ by Sabers fans, after the unveiling of Buffalo’s black and red alternate jersey on Monday. Dylan Guenther and Keith Petruzzelli go viral Dylan Guenther and Keith Petruzzelli had some memorable moments when they received news of their NHL future. For Guenther, the NHL Entry draft’s ninth overall pick for 2021, his family had the honor of letting him know that he would exceed the deadline of the nine-game entry-level contract with Arizona and not come home to play for the Edmonton Oil Kings. What a way to know you’ll be staying with the Coyotes. The Toronto Maple Leafs have had a rash of goalkeeper injuries and as a result, the Leafs have signed Petruzzelli to an NHL contract. Petruzzelli went 6-0-0 to AHL’s Toronto Marlies. The reaction of his teammates upon hearing the news that he would be signing an NHL deal is one of the coolest moments you will see this year as he will try to make the most of this opportunity. Kevin Bieksa takes one last morning skate Kevin Bieksa formally retired as Vancouver Canuck by signing a one-day contract last Thursday. The announcement was more than just signing a contract and holding a press conference when Bieksa took the morning skate with the team for the last time. If you’re soaking up your last day of contract with a team, why not go the full nine yards and hit the ice with a club? How wonderful would it have been if Bieksa could somehow have played in that night’s game against Anaheim, the only other NHL team he played for?

