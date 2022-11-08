Series Snapshot: Virginia Tech vs. duke





Hokies and Blue Devils battle it out for the 30th time american football

On Saturday, Virginia Tech plays Duke, reviving a rivalry that dates back to 1937. The Hokies currently lead the series 19-10, but have dominated since they joined the ACC in 2004, 15-3. Kicking off will be Saturday at noon ET at Wallace Wade Stadium and will be broadcast on RSN. Last season, Tech walked past Duke in a 48-17 win at Lane Stadium. The Hokies took a 14-0 lead and never looked back, setting season highs in points and scoring margins. Tech had the most balanced offensive offense of his season, with 276 yards through the air and 297 yards on the ground. The two-headed monster of running backs Raheem Blackshear and Keshawn King combined for 187 yards and two touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, the defense wreaked havoc, with seven TFLs, four sacks, three pass breaks and one forced fumble. For a closer look at the history of the two, read below for Tech’sSeries Snapshotpresented by AAA. Stay connected with Tech Football

Memorable games November 15, 2014 Virginia Tech 17, No. 19 Duke 16 (Durham, NC) The Hokies upset the No. 19 Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium after they cleared a 10-point deficit to take their fifth win of the season. Trailing 10-0 after the first quarter, quarterback Michael Brewer hit wide receiver Isaiah Ford for a 10-yard touchdown to narrow Duke’s lead to three points at halftime. Duke would score two field goals in the third quarter, but that would be all the points the Blue Devils would get, before kicker Joey Slye made it a 16-10 game with a 35-yard field goal going into the fourth quarter. The Hokies forced and recovered a fumble on the ensuing kick-off and Brewer hit tight end Bucky Hodges for the game-winning 15-yard touchdown minutes later. Wide receiver Isaiah Ford (left) and tight end Bucky Hodges celebrate a touchdown. Rover Kyshoen Jarrett wants to fire Duke quarterback Anthony Boone. Tight ending Bucky Hodges goes for the catch over Breon Borders. Quarterback Michael Brewer shreds the field after his scramble. Nov 22, 2008 Virginia Tech 14, Duke 3 (Blacksburg, Virginia) In the low-scoring affair, defensive back Macho Harris had a 23-yard interception return touchdown to seal Tech’s win over Duke at Lane Stadium. The pick was Harris’ second of the game as he and Stephan Virgil made four picks in one day to keep the Blue Devils from reaching the end zone. Quarterback Sean Glennon connected with wide receiver Jarrett Boykin on a 19-yard pass for Tech’s first touchdown of the game to take a 7-3 lead at halftime. The teams would play a near scoreless second half before Harris scored the insurance touchdown with 1:23 left. Defenders Jason Worilds (#6), Macho Harris (#1) and Cody Grimm (#26) celebrate Harris’ pick six. Defending back Macho Harris sets up the No. 1 after his game-sealing interception to the house. Quarterback Sean Glennon scans the field before pocketing. Wide receiver Jarrett Boykin makes the tricky catch in traffic across the middle.

