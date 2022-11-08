A T20 World Cup final between India and Pakistan could become the most hyped match ever

India and Pakistan played for 90,000 in the MCG during the T20 World Cup (Photo by SURJEET … [+] YADAV/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Could it really happen? Is it written in the stars that fierce rivals India and Pakistan will play in a dream T20 World Cup final at the 100,000 seat Melbourne Cricket Ground?

After two final heartbreaking defeats to kick off the tournament, including against a Virat Kohli-led India in a surging MCG, Pakistan’s hopes seemed hopeless until – in typical rollercoaster fashion for this traditionally mercurial cricket team – they took off.

However, Pakistan still needed a Hail Mary in the form of the Netherlands beating South Africa, probably the competition’s in-form team. In one of the greatest setbacks of all time, continuing a trend in this exciting tournament where the smaller nations have closed the gap to the superpowers, the Dutch caused a major boil over in a famous victory that sent shockwaves.

It’s the last vicious exit for South Africa, who are probably lucky the sport isn’t littered with loud talking heads like Skip Bayless to constantly label them as chokers, which is an unfortunate label they’ve been relabeled with.

The Netherlands stunned South Africa (Photo by BRENTON EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

It has all fueled the realistic possibility of India and Pakistan meeting in a dream final with the teams on a collision course on either side of the draw. India will face England in Adelaide on Wednesday, while Pakistan will face New Zealand in Sydney on Thursday.

The potential for the bitter rivals to meet again – the fourth time in recent months while not playing each other in bilateral matches due to political differences – has led to a tournament that has captivated cricket purists but failed mainstream Australia. to enthrall with the tournament played for the peak season of December and January.

Attendance was modest for non-Indian matches, with even defending champions Australia playing embarrassingly in front of a sparse crowd. But India has cemented their reputation as an undisputed cricket draw by repeatedly packing Australia’s famously large grounds, as underlined by 82,000 attending their MCG clash against the smaller nation of Zimbabwe.

A mob of reporters from India have also squeezed into crowded media boxes to provide much-needed zeal and non-stop content in a far cry from matches where India doesn’t play. Some countries, including full-fledged top members South Africa and New Zealand, have barely allowed any of their media contingents to travel for it. So there has been an imbalance in the coverage, but that’s not surprising in a sport that is increasingly skewed towards almighty India.

The Covid-19 pandemic, along with stripped-down media companies, has undoubtedly contributed to a shortage of traveling journalists, but at the moment that hardly matters with India still in the picture, while England and Pakistan are also relatively well represented with reporters on the go. the ground.

The potential of an India-Pakistan final, which would somehow surpass even the surreal scenes of the 90,000-strong MCG crowd from just over two weeks ago, has sparked pandemonium and somewhat transcended the tournament.

There was an incredible atmosphere for the India-Pakistan clash at the MCG. (Photo by … [+] Daniel Pockett-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images

Dazzling Indian journalists, some of whom aren’t shy about cheerleading, have even successfully rocked opponents’ players. “Great news for you if it’s the India-Pakistan final. Look, I don’t know, we’re just here to hopefully win on Thursday,” said star all-rounder Ben Stokes in response to a question from an Indian journalist during a press conference on the eve of the blockbuster semi-final between India and England.

If India and Pakistan win, Sunday’s game could well become the most hyped cricket match of all time. India and Pakistan’s only World Cup final – in ODIs or T20s – between them was at the original T20 World Cup in 2007 – when the format was largely new and the money-guzzling and gravity-shifting Indian Premier League was still nearly a year away.

The most televised cricket match of all time is Reportedly India’s famous victory over Sri Lanka to win the 2011 World Cup domestically, with over 500 million people worldwide signing up.

Figures won’t be known until after the event has concluded and dusted off, but there is an expectation that a final in India and Pakistan could match that dazzling number. And most likely they will also surpass the record cricket crowd at the famous MCG of 93,000 fans who saw Australia win the 2015 World Cup against New Zealand.

Australia claimed the 2015 World Cup against New Zealand in a full MCG. (Photo by Scott … [+] Barbour-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images

The memorable previous game in India and Pakistan – arguably the greatest T20 match of all time, marked by arguably the best innings of all time by the most popular player of this generation in a feverish atmosphere – has driven everyone insane.

It’s not just passionate Indians and Pakistanis who want their teams there at the end. Every pure cricket fan deep down wants this epic rivalry – laced with such heated politics in the background only for the games played in such exciting spirit – to resurface on the biggest stage of them all.

England and New Zealand, almost forgotten in the midst of the buzz, have different ideas.