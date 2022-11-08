Sports
Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 9 game
“Monday Night Football” has seen many setbacks in consecutive weeks: The Patriots lost at home to the Bears in Week 7, while the Browns beat the Bengals poorly at home in Week 8.
Can we see another disturbance in week 9? It certainly seems possible.
The Saints (3-5) are preparing to host the Ravens (5-3) in a matchup of solid looking teams. Baltimore has been the better of the two this season, but the Ravens have also shown a penchant for blowing leads. They have had a double-digit lead in all three of their losses this season.
LIVE: Follow Ravens vs. Saints on ‘Monday Night Football’
New Orleans, meanwhile, has the NFL’s worst revenue margin at minus-9. That said, they are able to dominate when they limit sales, as evidenced by a Raiders shutout last week. If they can take care of the ball again, they have a chance to win in the friendly environment of the Caesars Superdome.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Saints vs. Ravens matchup ahead of ESPN’s NFL “Monday Night Football: Broadcast.
LAKE: Watch Ravens vs. Saints live with fuboTV (free trial)
Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?
- Match up:Raven vs Saints
- Place:Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
The Saints will host the Ravens in a battle between teams that could use a win.
The Ravens (5-3) are currently in better shape than the Saints. Baltimore went into week 9 as the leader of AFC North. Lamar Jackson has had a solid year despite not having one of his top guns (JK Dobbins, Rashod Bateman) for most of his time. In week 9 he will be asked to do the same against a solid Saints defense.
Jackson and the offense may have a tough matchup, but Baltimore’s defense is in a more favorable position. New Orleans QB Andy Dalton plays in prime time, which he has struggled with for years. He threw two pick sixs in his last prime-time game in Week 7, so the Baltimore defense should be ready to capitalize on his mistakes.
Although Dalton struggled in prime time, he was a great substitute for the Saints. He’s gotten the ball to Alvin Kamara many times, and he’ll have to do it again against an improved Ravens defense, making Tyus Bowser his season debut and potentially making Roquan Smith debut for the team after he was taken on the trade. deadline.
The Saints (3-5) need a win to keep pace in the wide-open NFC South. They entered Week 9, a game back from the Falcons in first place.
What time is the NFL game tonight?
- Date:Monday November 7
- Start time:8:15 PM ET (7:15 PM CT)
The Saints-Ravens match kicks off at 8:15 PM ET. That’s the same time all ‘Monday Night Football’ matches start in 2022.
New Orleans is in the Central time zone, one hour behind the Eastern time zone, so kick-off is 7:15 PM local time.
The game is broadcast by ESPN. Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) will be speaking at the booth and Lisa Salters will serve as sideline reporter.
There will be an episode of “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” in Week 9. The alternate “Manningcast” featuring Peyton and Eli Manning will air on ESPN2.
What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?
- Game:Raven vs Saints
- Date:Monday November 7
- TV channel:ESPN, ESPN2 (US)| TSN 1/3/4, RDS 2 (Canada)
- Live Stream:ESPN App | ESPN.com | ESPN+ | fuboTV | DAZN (Canada)
“Monday Night Football” will air on ESPN week 9 and on ESPN2 for those who want to watch the “Manningcast”, but there are other ways for viewers to watch the game with and without cable.
NFL fans with a cable subscription can watch the game for free on ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Those with an ESPN+ subscription can watch the match there while the game airs on ESPN.
Cord cutters can find the game at fuboTVwhich offers a free trial.
In Canada, fans can watch the game on TSN 1/3/4, RDS 2 or withDAZNwhich includes every NFL game.
NFL live stream for Ravens vs. Saints
Ravens vs. Saints airs on ESPN and ESPN2 in the United States, but there are other places to find the game.
“Monday Night Football” will also be streamed on the ESPN app and ESPN.com for those with cable subscriptions. If you don’t have cable, you can still watch the game on ESPN+ with a subscription to the streaming service.
Cord cutters can also access Monday night’s matchup viafuboTV, which offers a free trial. FuboTV has the ESPN network family in addition to CBS, Fox and NFL Network, allowing football fans to watch football action all season long.
