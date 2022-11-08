Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 9 game

“Monday Night Football” has seen many setbacks in consecutive weeks: The Patriots lost at home to the Bears in Week 7, while the Browns beat the Bengals poorly at home in Week 8.

Can we see another disturbance in week 9? It certainly seems possible.

The Saints (3-5) are preparing to host the Ravens (5-3) in a matchup of solid looking teams. Baltimore has been the better of the two this season, but the Ravens have also shown a penchant for blowing leads. They have had a double-digit lead in all three of their losses this season.

LIVE: Follow Ravens vs. Saints on ‘Monday Night Football’

New Orleans, meanwhile, has the NFL’s worst revenue margin at minus-9. That said, they are able to dominate when they limit sales, as evidenced by a Raiders shutout last week. If they can take care of the ball again, they have a chance to win in the friendly environment of the Caesars Superdome.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Saints vs. Ravens matchup ahead of ESPN’s NFL “Monday Night Football: Broadcast.

Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?

Match up: Raven vs Saints

Raven vs Saints Place:Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

The Saints will host the Ravens in a battle between teams that could use a win.

The Ravens (5-3) are currently in better shape than the Saints. Baltimore went into week 9 as the leader of AFC North. Lamar Jackson has had a solid year despite not having one of his top guns (JK Dobbins, Rashod Bateman) for most of his time. In week 9 he will be asked to do the same against a solid Saints defense.

Jackson and the offense may have a tough matchup, but Baltimore’s defense is in a more favorable position. New Orleans QB Andy Dalton plays in prime time, which he has struggled with for years. He threw two pick sixs in his last prime-time game in Week 7, so the Baltimore defense should be ready to capitalize on his mistakes.

Although Dalton struggled in prime time, he was a great substitute for the Saints. He’s gotten the ball to Alvin Kamara many times, and he’ll have to do it again against an improved Ravens defense, making Tyus Bowser his season debut and potentially making Roquan Smith debut for the team after he was taken on the trade. deadline.

The Saints (3-5) need a win to keep pace in the wide-open NFC South. They entered Week 9, a game back from the Falcons in first place.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date: Monday November 7

Monday November 7 Start time:8:15 PM ET (7:15 PM CT)

The Saints-Ravens match kicks off at 8:15 PM ET. That’s the same time all ‘Monday Night Football’ matches start in 2022.

New Orleans is in the Central time zone, one hour behind the Eastern time zone, so kick-off is 7:15 PM local time.

The game is broadcast by ESPN. Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) will be speaking at the booth and Lisa Salters will serve as sideline reporter.

There will be an episode of “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” in Week 9. The alternate “Manningcast” featuring Peyton and Eli Manning will air on ESPN2.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

Monday November 7 TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2 (US)| TSN 1/3/4, RDS 2 (Canada)

ESPN, ESPN2 (US)| TSN 1/3/4, RDS 2 (Canada) Live Stream:ESPN App | ESPN.com | ESPN+ | fuboTV | DAZN (Canada)

“Monday Night Football” will air on ESPN week 9 and on ESPN2 for those who want to watch the “Manningcast”, but there are other ways for viewers to watch the game with and without cable.

NFL fans with a cable subscription can watch the game for free on ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Those with an ESPN+ subscription can watch the match there while the game airs on ESPN.

Cord cutters can find the game at fuboTVwhich offers a free trial.

In Canada, fans can watch the game on TSN 1/3/4, RDS 2 or withDAZNwhich includes every NFL game.

