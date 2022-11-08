Tennis positions end season in Hershey

New Oxford girls tennis saw its best singles player and a double tandem reach the PIAA state quarter-finals in Hershey on Friday, marking the last weekend of the sporting season.

Sophomore Anya Rosenbach, the York-Adams League champion and District 3 runner-up this fall, slid past Upper St. Clairs Maggie Stief (6-1, 6-1) in the opening round early Friday. Her season finished in the top eight with a loss to Libertys Helena Lynn (6-3, 6-0).

The Colonials also sent Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko, who both competed in singles for New Oxford this season, to the 3A state tournament as doubles. The pair beat Centrals Halle Levinson and Ariella Mandell (7-5, 7-5) in the opening round, but lost in the quarterfinals to Radnors Leina Ciarrocchi and Mia Xie (6-4, 6-1).

Two doubles teams also represented the York-Adams League in the Division 2A division. York Catholic sisters Carina and Cydney Roberts, the district runners-up, fell in the Round of 16 to Wyoming Seminarys Victoria Martinez and Anastasia Martinez (6-3, 6-2). Delone Catholics Olivia Roth and Ella Knox lost in the same round to Knochs Ally Bauer and Lindsey Greb (6-0, 6-1), a pair that finished third in the state.

New Oxford reached the state quarterfinals as a team the weekend before, also at Hershey, before losing to Spring-Ford for the first time all season. The Colonials expect to get all seven starters back from a team that went 20-1, so maybe even bigger things are ahead in 2023.

OVERVIEW EXCELLENCE

The PIAA Cross Country Championships were also held in Hershey this past weekend, with the Catholic girls from York finishing third in Class 1A and girls from Dallastown finishing fourth in Class 3A. Ireland’s Madeline Murphy finished seventh in the 1A girls race, while Kailey Granger was fifth in 3A to lead the Wildcats. Susquehannocks Nicole Dauberman placed seventh among 2A girls headlining other local gigs.

That makes three fall sports to close out their seasons. Golf was first in the house, and the Dallastown veteran team took a Class 3A finish in second place at State College on Oct. 19. Wildcats junior Lane Krosse also collected an individual T10 the day before. Delone Catholic finished fifth as a team in Class 2A.

This week, meanwhile, marks the start of state tournaments in volleyball, hockey, and boys’ and girls’ soccer. There are only two York-Adams volleyball teams left among all those sports, and both will take the floor on Tuesday night. Should they continue, the state quarterfinals will be on Saturday, with the semifinals on November 15 and the finals on November 19.

Irish hello: York Catholic had longed for a district championship since 2015, and head coach Phil Autreys’ team finally took the final hurdle last Thursday, beating Trinity in four sets to capture the hardware and snag a ticket to states. Now that they’ve come this far, the Fighting Irish are hoping there’s a long run ahead of them in the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association’s 2A state.

It kicks off Tuesday at 6 p.m. as York Catholic (21-2) receives second place in Parkway Center City in District 12 (19-3).

Tour: Central York ranked No. 2 in the District 3 Class 4A tournament, and the Panthers won their first two games to secure one of four available spots in the states. But after finishing in fourth place due to a few losses, they will have to pick up some wins along the way if they want to extend their season beyond Tuesday.

Central York (16-3) will certainly have its hands full with District 1 champion Garnet Valley (22-1) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The Jaguars are ranked No. 4 in Class 4A by the PVCA.

FRIDAY FRENZY

Five York-Adams League teams remain in the District 3 football playoffs, with two winning last week and three playing their first postseason game this Friday.

It was a historic weekend for York Suburban and Dover. The Trojans won their first playoff game since 1986 in a 41-6 loss to Donegal, while the Eagles were victorious against Garden Spot, 40-21, in their first district appearance since 2013. Both teams senior running backs led the attack York Suburbans Mikey Bentivegna ran for a school record of 382 yards and six touchdowns on just 13 carries, and Dovers Gavin Mullins had 140 rushing yards, an 80-yard TD reception, and a game-sealing interception.

Both teams, seeded seventh in their respective classes, will head out on Friday. The Trojans (7-4) visit Class 4A No. 2-seed Manheim Central (9-1), while Dover (9-2) takes on reigning Class 5A district champions Exeter Township (10-0). Elsewhere in 5A, third-seeded New Oxford (8-2) will host 11th-seeded Northern York (7-4), who narrowly beat the Southwest last weekend.

The headliner, however, is the Class 6A rematch between York High and Central York. The teams collided on October 28, with Central winning 43-38 on the road to securing the York-Adams Division I title. Now, the teams will meet on Friday night at the Panthers’ home field in a district quarterfinal. The #7 Bearcats (6-3) need even more offensive firecrackers to keep up with #2seed Central York (9-1), who won the previous matchup without starting quarterback Nasir Still.

The match-up in York guarantees that at least one local team will advance to next weekend. But the Colonials, Trojans and Eagles aren’t ready to bow just yet.