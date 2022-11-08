Saint Lucia: Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School hosts table tennis competition







Castries, Saint Lucia: Saint Lucia’s Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School hosted an inter-school table tennis competition that has entered its final round of competitions. On Friday, November 4, the Teams format of the interschool table tennis competition entered its final round. SCSS was represented in both the girls’ teams and the boys’ teams. The students of their schools tried their best and in some cases encountered more experienced opposition. The staff and students are indeed proud of their efforts. Here are the results: Girls teams: CCSS 1st

Patricia D James Second 2nd

SJC (A) and SCSS (A) 3rd

Boys teams: SMC (A) 1st

SALCC 2nd

SMC (B) and CCSS (A) 3rd Tamis Modeste was awarded the Most Outstanding Female Player for SCSS. Shane Edgar and Curt Calixte were awarded the most outstanding males for SCSS. Previously, Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School staff and students celebrated an incredible achievement that was due to the courage, poise, eloquence and confidence of a fourth-year student Kayla Antoine. Kayla entered a video competition on behalf of this school run by the Department of Commerce. This competition between schools challenged students to create a video that captures the great benefits that have been gained from Saint Lucia’s partnership with Taiwan. The video also had to capture content to promote the Taiwan Partneeship Trade Show in 2022. Kayla responded positively to the call to represent her school and shared a beautiful piece, a video that has gone viral. Antoine won the top prize for the competition where she personally received an Asus notebook and router for her school, both of which were sponsored by IslandTek. The student population is full of students of diverse talents and many others like Kayla. The goal is always to challenge them to reach a high level of performance with their talents. Related

