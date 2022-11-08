Oregon State University Athletics







Nov 12, 2022 Corvallis, Oregon Reser Stadium 6:00 p.m. PT Pac-12 Network GAME 10: OREGON STATE VS. CALIFORNIANov 12, 2022 Corvallis, Oregon Reser Stadium 6:00 p.m. PT Pac-12 Network TV/Radio/Internet

Television: Pac-12 Network

Play-by-Play: Ted Robinson

Analyst: Yogi Roth

Radio: Beaver Sports Network, Varsity Network (Oregon State)

Play-by-Play: Mike Parker

Analyst: Jim Wilson

Sideline: Ron Callan

Pre-Game: Steve Preece

SiriusXM radio: 83

SiriusXM App/Internet: 83

Live Stats: OSUBeavers.com channel finder

Xfinity Comcast: 421/720 HD (Pac-12 Net), 420 (Pac-12 Oregon)

Dish Mesh: 406

Charter spectrum: 332/452 Game Notes

– Oregon State returns to Reser Stadium on Saturday to host California. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT.

– The game will be broadcast live on the Pac-12 network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (analyst) will call the action.

– Saturday’s game marks the 75th all-time game between the teams and the 30th in Corvallis. Cal leads the all-time series, 39-35, with OSU leading 16-13 in Corvallis.

– The game will be broadcast live on the Beaver Sports Radio Network. For a list of affiliated companies, see page two of these notes.

– Every game this season will be heard live on the Varsity Network, a free application available through computer browsers, smartphones and tablets. After downloading the application, search for Oregon State. Oregon State Notables

– Damian Martinez who made his first collegiate start in Washington has rushed 100 or more yards in three consecutive games.

– The Beavers defense has limited its last four enemies to 297 yards rushing on 99 carries. That’s an average of 3 yards per carry.

– OSU also has 24 pass breaks and four interceptions in the last five games.

Oregon State has won nine of its last 10 games at Reser Stadium and is averaging 32.9 points over that stretch. Opponents average only 16.2.

– The Beavers are ranked 17th nationally with 23 hasty scores this season.

– Opponents have only surpassed 400 yards of total offense twice in 13 games since then Trent Bray took over as Oregon State Defensive Coordinator. Last meeting

Trevon Bradford caught six passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough in a 39-25 loss to Cal at Berkeley last season.

– Deshaun Fenwick led OSU with 48 yards rushing. Enter D . from

Oregon State has limited Stanford, Washington State, Colorado and Washington to a combined 297 rushing yards in the last three games. The Cardinal, Cougars and Buffaloes have run the ball over that stretch 99 times and averaged 3 yards per carry.

– OSU’s stampede defense has allowed 118 yards per game this season, third in the Pac-12 and less than half a yard behind No. 2 Washington. That’s 25 yards less per game than last season, which was OSU’s best against the rush since 2014 (158.3).

– Nationally, the state of Oregon ranks 24th in the rush. Last season, the Beavers finished 52nd with 143.6 yards allowed per game. Qualify

– Oregon State’s win over Colorado in October qualified the Beavers bowl for the fourth time in the program’s history. The earliest dates to qualify for the Beavers’ bowl were in 2012 (October 20) and 2013 (October 19). INTs vs TDs

– The Oregon State defense has intercepted 11 passes this season while holding opponents to nine passing touchdowns.

– Oregon State and USC are the only Pac-12 programs that get more passes than TD passes are allowed. Nationally, there are 18 teams that can boast of this. Martinez In Four And More

– Damian Martinez has rushed 479 yards in the past four games and scored four of his five touchdowns in the season in that span.

Martinez has run 100 or more yards in three consecutive years, becoming OSU’s first true freshman since Jacquizz Rodgers in 2008.

– Martinez has 396 yards on 57 carries in those three games, averaging 6.94 yards each over that stretch. Twenty-eight of his 57 carries have gone for first downs or touchdowns.

Martinez’s 132 rush yards per game since Oct. 15 ranks first in the Pac-12 and 12th nationally.

– The Lewisville, Texas native was named the Pac-12’s Freshman of the Week after the 42-9 win over Colorado. He ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Choose six

– Easton Mascarenas-Arnold returned an interception for a 37-yard score against Washington, giving the Beavers a pick-six in back-to-back games. Alex Austin did the same against Colorado on October 22.

– It marks the first time since 2013 that the Beavers have had six touchdowns in back-to-back games since 2013. Sean Martin did so against Utah, followed by Steven Nelson in the state of San Diego the following week.

