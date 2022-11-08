Ben Stokes’ answer to the reporter’s ‘Everyone expects India-Pakistan final’ question | Cricket

With India going up against England in the semi-finals of the ongoing 2022 T20 World Championship, many fans and pundits are hoping that Rohit Sharma’s side will advance to the final and face Pakistan, with Babar Azam and co. faced New Zealand in their semifinal fixture. Both India and Pakistan qualified from Group 2, with the latter losing to the former in their tournament opener.

So ahead of the upcoming India vs England semi-final, an Indian journalist asked Ben Stokes what he thought of the prospect of an India-Pakistan final, and whether England could spoil the party. “Good news for you if it’s the India-Pakistan final. Look, I don’t know, we’re here to hopefully win on Thursday,” he said.

Stokes was also asked about Virat Kohli’s resurgence in the tournament, with the former captain facing much criticism for some time. “He’s earned the right to never be written off. You don’t produce the numbers and turns, he’s done it in all three formats,” Stokes said.

In their most recent match, India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs in the Super 12 Stage. India defended a goal for 187 runs, beating Zimbabwe 115 in 17.2 overs, with Ravichandran Ashwin scoring a three-wicket-haul. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya each took two wickets. Initially, an unbeaten knock of 61 runs off 25 balls by Surykumar Yadav helped India at 186 for five in 20 overs. Meanwhile, opener KL Rahul also played a crucial 51 runs off 35 ball knockout.