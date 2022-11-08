The recruits share exactly what they loved about the big Tennessee win





They all had a lot of fun too. DawgNation has recorded the reactions of some of the many many top prospects and UGA pledges that attended that match. The boys were all given variations of the following questions about their time in Athens. What will they always remember?

What stood out?

What was their favorite part?

Is Georgia getting everrrrrybody? Their answers (well, except for that last one) will all follow below. Undecided All-American LB Tyler Atkinson (2026): It was a big feeling in me. I can not explain. The energy was great for the big game of two top teams. There were a lot of 5 star top players there that I could talk and chill with. The coaches took a lot of time to talk to me. That was big for me because there were a lot of older guys. When Nolan Smith and Nakobe Dean took the time with me on this big game, it was tremendous. I look up to those two. I look at what they do to be their best and how they make their teams better.

Undecided 4 Star OL Daniel Calhoun (2024): They played very well. The offensive line caught my eye. That’s the loudest I’ve ever heard in Athens.

Undecided 4-star ATH KingJoseph Edwards (2024): Everything they do is impressive. Georgia’s defense was aggressive from the start. The Vols have one of the best receivers in college football and they kept him in check the entire game. Very effective defense.

Georgia 4-star OT pledge Monroe Freeling (2023) on what he’ll always remember: When it started to rain, everyone gathered and only got louder. Then everyone really started getting into it, it was great!

Georgia 5 Star CB Commitment AJ Harris (2023): I’m ready to be a Dawg and land a spot in that secondary. I can’t wait to play in that atmosphere.

Georgia 3 Star WR Commitment Yazeed Haynes (2023): What impressed me most was how efficient the attack was in the first half. The run-and-pass game looked very good. I was also impressed with the defense and how they stopped the Tennessee attack. I also liked the atmosphere in the stadium.

Undecided 4 Star QB Antwaan Hill Jr. (2025): It was a great atmosphere there on Saturday. I loved it.

More Hill on his favorite part of the game: when Stetson walked into it for the first TD and flexed his muscles.

Undecided 5-Star EDGE Eddrick Houston (2024): The environment and how loud it was during every aspect of the game caught my eye. Down every third and how loud the crowd got I noticed. Everything about [it] loved the atmosphere to then talk to the coaches.

Georgia 4 Star DT Commitment Jamaal Jarrett (2023): The rain wouldn’t stop us from screaming for our Dawgs.

More from Jarrett (2023): The atmosphere was the best I’ve ever seen. The defense showed that is what struck me. A lot of guys got bags. Joshua Miller and I were enlightened the whole time and also got the hype from the student section. I had fun in the rain.

Undecided 3 Star WR Amari Jefferson (2024): I had a great visit. I just love the atmosphere and the competition level. Georgia is the best of the best. The audience was bananas. It was really a great experience.

Undecided All-American QB Julian Ju Ju Lewis (2026): The fans and energy in the stadium was special

Undecided 5 Star CB Ellis Robinson IV (2023): I don’t know if my feelings for Georgia can get any stronger. Getting the chance to see that defense live and watch them dominate the way they did just confirmed who is the best team and coaching staff in college football.

Undecided 5-Star OT/DE David Sanders Jr. (2025): It was great. At that moment I couldn’t even describe exactly what I felt. I was just happy to be considered one of the top players invited there. That experience was certain like nothing else. I was just happy to be there.

Undecided Unranked OL Cortez Smith (2025): They said they would mistreat Tennessee before the game and they did just that. The O-line is clearly growing and turning into a complete beast.

Undecided 5 Star OT Mason Short (2025): It was a great atmosphere. Their boys handled business as they usually do.

Undecided 5 Star ATH Cameron Sparks (2025): The energy the audience radiated was on a whole other level. I also thought the Georgia defense played extremely well. Especially lining up against one of the best offenses in college football.

Georgia 3 Star ATH Commitment Sacovie White (2024): Just the atmosphere was great. The fans really won the game for us.

Georgia 4 Star LB Commitment Raylen Wilson (2023): The energy between the hedges was like no other this weekend. The defense did a great job against the number 1 offense.

Georgia PK Pledge Peyton Woodring (2023): It was great. The defense showed up and quickly calmed them down and the attack followed suit. The energy in the stadium was unreal.

Undecided 5 Star S Peyton Woodyard (2024): I enjoyed the defensive scheme used by the Georgia defense to slow down Tennesee’s attack. I loved the way Georgia as a whole flew on the defensive and the defensive backs really stood out to me because they were smart and physical.

More Woodyard (2024): Great game day experience. It was so loud and the fans are dedicated. Even in the rain. Already subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you’ll be able to see special 1-on-1 content featuring 2023 commits CJ Allen, AJ Harris and Jamaal Jarrett.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawgnation.com/recruiting/georgia-football-recruiting-what-did-recruits-5-star-think-about-tennesee-win-aj-harris-monroe-freeling-jamaal-jarrett-ellis-robinson/W2KLOAKQFFEAXKIEENOGNK6X34/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos