‘Never’: Ash Barty rules out return to professional tennis for Australian Open

Ash Barty has firmly rejected all suggestions to return to the tennis circuit.

The Australian tennis players shocked fans when she announced her retirement in March, shortly after winning her first Australian Open.

Six months into the decision and she’s nowhere near tempted to make a comeback.

MORE:Kyrgios pays to end dispute with Wimbledon fan | What is the United Cup? The tournament to replace the ATP Cup

Speaking at the launch of her autobiography My Dream Time in Melbourne Park, the 2022 Australian Open champion made her tennis intentions clear.

I’m done, said Barty.

You can never say never, but no.

“No, no, no. I’m done.

Barty also flatly ruled out a move to commentary, where she could join fellow retired players Sam Groth and Jelena Dokic.

“No, never,” she said.

LAKE:Get ready for summer sports with up to 50% off this Sizzling Summer Sale at Barbeques Galore

As Barty continues to promote her new book, she shares more about the emotions behind her surprising retirement.

The 2021 Wimbledon champion says she is completely at peace with what she had achieved in her tennis career.

“It was difficult,” she said ABC News Breakfast on Tuesday.

“But I think for me I’ve had the chance to make my dream come true, and not many people can actually make their dream come true.

“I’ve had the opportunity to do my job – to play the sport I love – for just over 20 years and it’s been an incredible journey and I felt so fulfilled.

“I knew it was time to move on and challenge myself in different ways.

Despite Barty’s confidence in her decision, the 26-year-old had some concerns about a potentially sour public reception.

“[I wrestled with the decision] a little bit,” she said.

“There was probably a moment of doubt just before we announced it to everyone.

“For me, I was really clearing my mind. But there was a sense of dread of ‘how will people react?’ I was always insecure and unsure of what people would think.

“In the end I knew I had made the right decision for me, and regardless of the opinion of others

“I knew it was right. And [it was a case of] hoping that everyone would understand and accept it.”

What is Ash Barty doing now?

Despite retiring from tennis, Ash Barty still has plenty on her plate.

She has maintained her connection to the sport as the National Indigenous Tennis Ambassador and launched a children’s book series titled “Little Ash.”

Outside of tennis, the former Brisbane Heat player was tipped to return to cricket but has instead enjoyed a foray into golf.

Barty won the women’s golf championship at Brookwater Golf and Country Club in early April, just weeks after her tennis retirement.

She also competed in the inaugural Icons Series event alongside household names including Tottenham player Harry Kane and swimming icon Michael Phelps.

In addition, Barty was named Optus’ new Chief of Inspiration in August, where she will work alongside Chief of Optimism and Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

When is the 2023 Australian Open?

The Australian Open 2023 runs from Monday, January 16 to Sunday, January 29.

Melbourne Park will, as usual, host the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.