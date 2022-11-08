Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Releases Depth Chart For Wisconsin Showdown





Don’t look now, but the Iowa Hawkeyes seem to have something akin to momentum. Iowa has taken back-to-back wins over Big Ten West opponents, technically making this a winning streak. That’s built on the back of the same great defense we’ve seen all season, finally backed up by an attack that seems to be approaching competence. In the past two weeks, the Hawkeyes have racked up 57 points and 776 yards, an increase of about 70% from the previous seven games. That’s a winning recipe for a team that continues to boast a top-10 defense in every meaningful category. With the improvements shown on offense, it looks like the quarterback controversy arose in the middle of the Ohio state match, when the coaching staff threw Alex Padilla at the Buckeye Wolves, is all over and will probably never be seen again. It also means that there will likely be very few changes to the depth chart going forward, barring injury. but injuries to be some of the game and we saw a few play last week. On the offensive side of the ball, we saw real freshman Jazziun Patterson taking on a bigger role as Leshon Williams was reported to have an injury that limited him, while Gavin Williams saw no porters due to an ankle injury. On the defensive side of the ball, Terry Roberts was sidelined last week, while defensive lineman Logan Lee limped early but was able to return. So, are there any changes to the official depth chart? Here’s a look at how things are progressing towards a critical showdown against the ties from Wisconsin this week. Image via @BlairRIVALS Perhaps the most striking thing here is that there isn’t much different from a week ago. With the usual caveat here: these depth charts are almost entirely a reflection of how things ended a week ago rather than what we should really expect this week. So maybe it’s no surprise that there are no updates here in terms of guys like Terry Roberts or Keagan Johnson.

However, there are some changes to the offense. First of all, congratulations to Kaleb Johnson on And last but not least is listed as the starting RB. Johnson has been getting the most snaps for a few weeks now, but he was an absolute monster on Saturday with 200 yards and a TD on 22 carries. He is now officially at the top of the depth chart. He flips out with Gavin Williams, who saw just 4 snaps last week due to an ankle injury. Well, let’s see on Tuesday whether we get an update on Williams and his health.

The other update this week is also due to an injury. Diante Vines, who missed the first six games of the season, played a key role in West Lafeyette and is now listed as the starter against Arland Bruce IV. Vines jumps for Brody Brecht, who didn’t play at all last week due to an unknown injury. Look for an update on his status on Tuesday, though his presence on the depth chart seems to indicate that he may be available against the Badgers. Iowa kicks off this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT against Wisconsin. The first indications are that it will still be a bit chilly in the battle for the bull. The game will air on FS1.

