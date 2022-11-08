SF tennis and pickleball players clash in search of jobs





The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department held a community meeting last week to discuss the proposal to convert some Stern Groves tennis courts into special pickleball courts.

As hundreds filled the standing-only meeting and pickleball enthusiasts flocked out, this became the latest chapter in the ongoing discussion about the need for more space for pickleball play in the city. While pickleball enthusiasts say they don’t have enough dedicated court space in the city, tennis players affirm that the courts in Stern Grove are needed for tennis, which is also growing in popularity.

Martha Ehrenfeld, co-chair of the SF Tennis Coalition, said she attended the meeting and defended the coalition’s opposition to converting the courts into special pickleball courts. She said she’s a pickleball player herself, she’s even a certified coach, but San Francisco is a densely populated city and the two sports must coexist and share the city’s limited resources. The coalition favors double-lined courts, good for both tennis and pickleball, that Stern Grove had before the facility suffered massive flooding in 2021. A tennis court is not the only option to create a pickleball court. We’d like the pickleball community to think outside the box, Ehrenfeld said. We believe that pickleball can find some other flat places to build pickleball places without taking tennis off. Ward Naughton, a member of the San Francisco Pickleball Community, said his group is concerned about the need to view courts as a pickleball versus tennis issue. Most importantly, we don’t want conflict. His way of figuring out how to use the space for the largest number of San Francisco residents, Naughton said. He said he hopes the city can convert underutilized tennis courts into pickleball courts as pickleball court wait times increase, especially on weekends. He said additional courts in Stern Grove would be helpful and the city also urgently needs more courts on the north side of the city. Reservations for both sports are arranged within minutes. Tamara Aparton, a spokesperson for San Francisco’s Recreation and Park Department, said about 97% of the city’s tennis courts are reserved within five minutes of opening the online reservation system. Even with a high demand for reservations, most pickleball courts have group hours instead of reservations. It’s safe to say that demand has outstripped supply for both tennis and pickleball, both of which have exploded in popularity since the start of the pandemic, Aparton said in an email. We are constantly looking for more ways to increase the game.



While hybrid jobs may seem like an easy answer, this solution could pose a problem for players of both sports later on, said Seth Socolow, executive director of San Franciscans for Sports & Recreation. A typical tennis court needs to be refreshed every four to eight years, depending on weather and playing speed, but with four pickleball courts per tennis court, there are more players on the surface and courts can fall into disrepair sooner, Socolow argues. He pointed to Recreation and Parks’ current maintenance shortage and concerns about the quality of the city’s tennis courts as more are converted to hybrid courts. Theres no long-term strategic plan, Socolow said. Everyone must come together. From my perspective there is a lot of short term thinking. Problems will arise if it is not well thought out. Aparton, spokesman for the Recreation and Park Department, said she is not aware of the need to resurface more often because of the double liner. The San Franciscans for Sports & Recreation organization does not support converting the courses in Stern Grove into pickleball courts. Socolow said he is concerned that tennis players’ voices are being drowned out in this ongoing debate because pickleball players have been more vocal. Such was the case at Thursday’s meeting, when many more pickleball players showed up than tennis players. The tennis players will have to organize or they will see more jobs disappear, he said. San Francisco currently has more than 60 pickleball courts, Aparton said, 11 of which are dedicated to exclusive pickleball play. The rest are double-lined courts, with lines for both tennis and pickleball. Aparton said the number of places to play pickleball has increased by 500% in the past four years and that every routine tennis court renovation now includes double-painted lines so that it can also be used for pickleball. The first pickleball field in San Francisco was officially established in 2018 at Louis Sutter in McLaren Park, although people have played unofficially in many places since 2015. The biggest challenge is that creating special pickleball courts from tennis courts means there are fewer places to play tennis and tennis is also more popular than ever! Aparton said in an email. Tennis players lost one of the few places to play tennis indoors, the San Francisco Tennis Club (aka the Bay Club) in SoMa when it closed in August 2020, with development plans following the land purchased by a real estate developer. in 2015. It is still unclear whether new tennis courts will be added to the site. Rec and Park will make the decision on the fate of the Stern Groves courts, though it’s unclear when.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sfgate.com/local/article/sf-tennis-and-pickleball-players-face-off-17565109.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos