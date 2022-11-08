England sets the manual on fire

In the last issue ofWisden Cricket Monthlyon November 11, we’re previewing England’s Test tour of Pakistan by analyzing the adventurous group of new or returning batters they’ve selected, tearing up the playbook in the process.

A 15-page special feature includes exclusive interviews with Harry Brook, Ben Duckett and Keaton Jennings, while we also profile Will Jacks and Liam Livingstone, two white-ball cannons who may play an important role with the ball in Pakistan.

Elsewhere in a new-look magazine with new features, new writers and a dedicated coaching and gear section, Jo Harman explores what went wrong in Yorkshire this summer, Matt Roller examines how T20 is pushing the traditional boundaries of games and James Wallace examines the art and evolution of fielding.

Mel Farrell, our new star interviewer, talks to Faf du Plessis about his feisty new book, Phil Walker picks cricket’s best practitioners, most exciting shot, Jack Russell discusses the day that changed his life, and Alan Butcher explains what made it is like being the parent of a cricketer from England.

There’s the usual brilliance from our team of columnists Mark Ramprakash, Lawrence Booth and Andrew Miller and Alex Tudor, Lydia Greenway and Simon Harmer offering their expertise in our new coaching series. We also pick the best cricket equipment from 2022, with a 10 percent discount through Pro:Direct.

10 notable quotes from the new issue:

“[This year] I felt like I could just go out and do what I wanted. Whether I got a short ball first and hit it for six, that’s a good thing. But if I come out, so be it. I played carefree and in the moment.”

Harry Brook, likely to hit number 5 for England in Pakistan, talks to Cameron Ponsonby about his great summer

“I think the way of defending right now in this England squad is basically attacking, and for me when I’m facing a bowler, and especially someone who turns it in me, my forward defense is really a sweep these days.”

Ben Duckett, recalled to the test squad after a six-year absence, says he will take the positive option if selected in Pakistan

“You could imagine that the ICC would choose its partners more carefully. But the same short-term thinking that has driven people like Aramco to extract as much fossil fuels as possible while they may also apply to the playing governing body.”

Lawrence Booth argues that the ICC’s collaboration with the Saudi oil giant is a dereliction of duty

“We decided to bring binoculars to the second Test [that preceded Cape Town] and almost bird watching. We just followed the ball. That’s all that happened. I suppose that’s what makes the cameras pick it up and then it’s like, What are you looking at?

Faf du Plessis looks back at Australia’s infamous 2018 tour of South Africa in conversation with Mel Farrell

“Playing for England is the pinnacle of your career and I think you’re on shaky ground if you pick a player to play one way and then tell them to play another way at the highest level.” level. I think there is a player who could have a good test career in different circumstances.”

Mark Ramprakash says he has sympathy for Alex Lees after the opener was dropped from the UK tour of Pakistan

“We had a connection with the previous staff, and it takes time for new staff to come in and get used to a group of players and impose how they want us to play forward.”

Jordan Thompson, the all-rounder from Yorkshire, tries to understand what went wrong at Headingley this summer

“There remains a strong suspicion that while Gould was and remains faithful to the ideology and, crucially, the authenticity of the somewhat altruistic 18-club model, he is also a pragmatist who does his job around the bottom line.”

Phil Walker on Richard Gould’s Appointment as ECB’s New CEO

“The English guys always ask: do you miss playing? And all I miss is fielding. I never had any fear in the field like I did with batting. I wanted the ball. Always.”

Paul Collingwood on the art and joy of fielding

“I saw Mark struggle and I knew what he had to solve, but I didn’t feel like I could get involved in England’s coaching. And it’s not always easy to suggest technical changes to your son.”

Alan Butcher on being the parent of an England cricketer

“I heard people say: ‘If Rembrandt can do it, so can I.’ It sounds like something I would say.”

Jack Russell on the sketch that changed his life

