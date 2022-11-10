



NCAA First Round: Texas A&M (9-6-5, 3-4-3 SEC .)) at No. 16 Texas (14-2-4, 7-0-2 Big 12) Time : Friday 11 November 5pm CT Place : Austin, Texas (Mike A. Myers Stadium and football field) tickets : CLUTCH Parking : Available in advance for the East Campus Garage via Click-And-Park ($5): CLUTCH TEXAS CLEAR BAG POLICY: Please note that a clear bag policy is in effect for fans when attending Texas Athletic events. For more information, visit this CLUTCH Live stats : CLUTCH TV : The match will be broadcast live on Longhorn Network (accessible via WATCHESPN with select cable providers) and can be viewed online here CLUTCH. Free kicks : Texas’ high-scoring offense in 2022 nears the records for a season program for GOALS (51 goals – needs seven to break the 2002 record of 57 goals), ASSISTANTS (56 assists – needs seven to break the 2004 record of 62 assists), POINTS (158 points – needs 15 to break the 2002 & 2004 record of 172 points) and CORNER KICKS (160 turns – needs three to break the 2003 record of 162 turns).

Texas is currently on track to record the best single-season win rate in program history . At 14-2-4, the 2022 Longhorns have a win rate of .800, while the school mark was set back from .780 in 2006 (18-4-3).

Texas makes its 16th all-time appearance in the NCAA tournament (8-15-2 overall record) and will host NCAA First Round action for the sixth time in program history (fourth time under head coach Angela Kelly ). In first-round matches, UT is 6-9-0 overall and 3-2-0 at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Texas follows its all-time series against Texas A&M with a total of 19-5-2 overall and 5-3-2 at Austin. The Longhorns' last win over the Aggies came on November 17, 2007 (W, 3-2), as A&M set a 4-0-2 record over the last six meetings. Friday's matchup marks the third all-time NCAA Tournament meeting between the two squads and the first to be contested in Austin . The teams split the previous two NCAA games at College Station, with the Longhorns winning in the 2007 second round (W, 3-2) and Texas A&M having the upper hand in the 2019 first round, 4-1.

Texas sophomore striker Trinity Byars recently posted a NINE-MATCH POINTS-SCORING STREAK (ended against West Virginia at the Big 12 Championship ) . It was her second five-plus match point-scoring strand of 2022 and t ie the school record of nine consecutive games with a point set by Kelly Wilson from September 7 through October. 14, 2001 .

Byars set a decent pace nationwide, as the Richardson, Texas resident is currently ONE OF ONLY TWO DIVISION I PLAYERS (Michelle Cooper – Duke) IN THE NATIONAL TOP 16 FOR GOALS, ASSISTS AND POINTS . She is third in national statistics in points (41), fifth in goals (16) and 16th in assists (nine). Byars is incredibly efficient, as she scored on 50% of her shots on target in 2022 (16 goals on 32 shots on frame).

With 23 total points (average of 2.56 points per game), Texas secured the outright 2022 regular season Big 12 title and the top spot for the Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship. It marked the Longhorns' second all-time regular-season crown and their first since 2001 .

The Longhorns are currently ranking THIRD IN NCAA DIVISION I in total assists and FOURTH in assists-per-match (2.80) with 56 assists over their first 20 games . Individual, sophomore midfielder I have read the message is tied for SECOND IN THE NATION in total assists (14) and is FIRST in assists per game (0.93) while sophomore ahead Trinity Byars is tied for 16th in assists (nine) and 22nd in assists-per-match (0.47 .) ).

The Longhorns are currently also judging FOURTH IN NCAA DIVISION I in Points (158), SEVENTH in Goals (51), 14th in Shots Per Game (18.60) & NINTH in Scoring Violation (2.55) . Individual, sophomore ahead Trinity Byars currently THIRD IN NCAA DIVISION I in points (41) and points per game (2.16), FIFTH in total goals (16) and SIXTH in goals per game (0.84).

UT second-year midfielder I have read the message registered her 10th assist of the year with Oklahoma State. With that helper, the Southlake, Texas, native became just the third Texas player to record at least two double-digit assist seasons in program history, joining former All-Americans Kelly Wilson (2001, 2002, 2004) and Kati McBain (2000, 2002). Wiith 14 assists this year, Missimo needs just one more assist to break her own school record for one season in 2021.

With 16 goals this year, Byars more program history is approaching. The sophomores ahead only needs one more score to set a new season record in the category, surpassing former All-American Kelly Wilson's school grade of 16 goals in 2004.

Byars is at the moment tie for second place in NCAA Division I in match-winning goals (six) alongside Imane Addi (South Alabama), Imani Jenkins (Hartford), Reilyn Turner (UCLA), Amanda Attanasi (James Madison), Rebecca Cooke (Quinnipiac), and Riley Mattingly Parker (Alabama).

