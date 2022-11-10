Caleb Williams jumps Hendon Hooker

Hendon Hooker could have waltzed to the Heisman Trophy if Tennessee had found a way to beat Georgia. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs bulldozed the Volunteers and kept Hooker at a season low of 195 yards with an interception.

CJ Stroud might have jumped back to the front of the row between Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks if the wind and rain hadn’t turned every pass against Northwestern into an adventure. Unfortunately, Stroud finished with just 10 completions in 26 attempts for a career-low 76 yards and failed to throw at least one touchdown for the first time in his career.

That Hooker and Stroud failed to capitalize has put a third quarterback in the spotlight. Freshman Southern California starter Caleb Williams has been on a scorching run for nearly a month, increasing his Heisman candidacy and the Trojans’ chances of winning the Pac-12 and reaching the College Football Playoff.

After setting another eye-opening line in Saturday’s win against California, Williams heads Hooker and Stroud to the top of this week’s list of the best FBS quarterbacks:

1. Caleb Williams, Southern California (3)

Follow every game: Live Football Scores from NCAA College

He is in the midst of an extremely fruitful trajectory: Williams went for 360 yards and five touchdowns in last weekend’s 41-35 win, which gave him 1,152 passing yards and 15 scores without an interception in his last three games. His play has helped USC overcome a crater defense and get within reach of the playoff with at least three and a whopping four games left before the postseason.

2. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (1)

Hooker was reined in for the first time in his two years at the SEC, completing 69.7% of his throws against Georgia, but average was only 5.9 yards per attempt and failed to throw a touchdown for the first times as the starter of the Volunteers. Of his 195 passing yards, 80 have already scored three on pointless runs with the Bulldogs.

HIGHLIGHTS AND LOW POINTS:College Football Playoff Ranking Winners and Losers

BOWL PROJECTIONS:Two teams replace Tennessee, Clemson in play-off

TAKE IT EASY:Georgia, Team Lead with Two Losses Week 10 Overreactions

RE-RANK:Alabama, Clemson among teams to tumble in NCAA 1-131

3. CJ Stroud, Ohio State (2)

If nothing else, give Stroud credit for avoiding any turnover in a narrow win against Northwestern that could have been turned around with one sloppy possession. But to call Stroud’s performance in the 21-7 win the worst of his career would be a dramatic understatement.

4. Bryce Young, Alabama (5)

Alabama continues to lose despite Young’s best efforts, making it impossible to pin down the second or third place crimson Tide slide in the SEC West to the reigning Heisman winner. In fact, the eyeball test and his overall numbers suggest Young is even better than a year ago, slowed only by a woefully unprepared receiving corps and a mediocre offensive line. Asked to do it all, Young consistently delivers in clutch with a flair for the dramatic and is the only reason Alabama doesn’t teeter on the brink of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

5. Max Duggan, T.C.U. (4)

TCU leaned on the running game to fend off Texas Tech, taking the 34-24 win largely thanks to 234 yards on 51 carries. Duggan had his quietest start to the season, but delivered two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to build an insurmountable lead with five minutes to go.

6. Bo Nix, Oregon (6)

Oregon and USC could very well meet in the Pac-12 championship game, with the winner going to the playoff and the winning quarterback punching his ticket to New York City as a Heisman finalist. If somewhat eclipsed by Williams, Nix has had his own great run. In his past four games, the Auburn transfer has completed 79.5% of his throws at 11.1 yards per attempt for 1,234 yards. Overall, Nix ranks 14th nationally with 22 passing touchdowns and fifth with 13 scores on the ground. He is one of only two FBS quarterbacks to have double-digit touchdowns as a passer and a runner.

7. Drake Maye, North Carolina (7)

Maye is tied with Nix for the FBS lead with 35 combined touchdowns, with an FBS best 31 coming through the air. He pitched for a pair in last weekend’s 31-28 win against Virginia, both in the second half. That continues a season-long trend: Maye was amazing late, with eight touchdowns and no sales in the fourth quarter of the games, as UNC has won five games with one possession. He has an absurdly bright future.

8. Stetson Bennett, Georgia (NR)

Another productive and clear start against the Volunteers has meant that Bennett’s growing Heisman chances have picked up a bit. Playing hooker can’t hurt, of course. Bennett completed 17 of 25 attempts for 257 yards and two touchdowns without a turnover in the Bulldogs’ 27-13 win, earning him four games this season against multiple-score Power Five league without an interception.

9. Jayden Daniels, LSU (10)

Daniels has rewritten his season and LSU’s playoff chances after a slow and worrisome start to the regular season. In the three games since last month’s 40-13 loss to Tennessee, the Arizona state transfer has thrown seven touchdowns, scored another seven and accounted for 1,039 yards of total fouls, as the Tigers took the lead with two losses. climb rankings.

10. Frank Harris, Texas-San Antonio (NR)

His numbers are great. His understanding of the schedule is great. His ability to balance late in games has led to three narrow wins since October. Harris is the driving force behind the Roadrunners’ development into one of the best Group of Five programs in the country. What he does is win: With Harris in the middle, UTSA is 19-4 since the start of last season and 10-1 in games decided by a single-digit margin.