



Parks & Recreation in Asheville (APR) announced today that all public hard-surface tennis courts maintained by the City of Asheville will be double-lined, converting them to shared-use courts to support the local growth of pickleball and tennis. This plan keeps the APR inventory of 11 public tennis courts and increases the public pickleball courts from 12 to 22. Aston Park Tennis Centers 12 cheap outdoor clay courts are unaffected by this decision, nor are six cheap indoor pickleball courts in the Linwood Crump Shiloh and Stephens-Lee community centers. After months of discussions with both local pickleball and tennis representatives and incorporating comments from other players in the community, we have developed a short-term equitable solution to the exceptional local growth of both sports, according to D. Tyrell McGirt, APR director. By adding double lines to all of Asheville’s existing public tennis courts and establishing a structured playing schedule, they followed the lead of other recreation professionals in communities across the country to both support popular racquet sports and minimize user conflict. The tennis courts were not removed and the total number of lined pickleball courts will nearly double in a matter of weeks. The addition of double lines, also known as shared lines or mixed stripes, is expected to begin in early 2023 and take 4-6 weeks depending on contractor availability. When completed, the tennis court dimensions will remain white and the pickleball court dimensions will be light blue. Two pickleball courts and one tennis court fit within each multi-purpose field. Existing tennis nets and posts will remain on all courts. Pickleball players will still need to set up their own portable nets, but APR expects to add semi-permanent pickleball nets in some locations and/or test a system where nets can be checked out in the near future. After this update, APR will establish an alternate sharing schedule with special times for each sport. Wayne Simmons, APR Program and Operations Manager for Athletics and Recreation, shared a draft of the proposed schedule with pickleball and tennis players at a Nov. 9 meeting with plans for a final schedule to be released on the courts and online at least four weeks in advance. published will come into effect. Duplicate lines have existed on some shared-use courts in city parks since 2016 when APR brought the area’s first outdoor public pickleball courts. APR’s first indoor pickleball courts debuted in the Stephens-Lee and Linwood Crump Shiloh community centers in 2012 and 2014, respectively. Those six low-cost indoor courts (25 visits cost just $20), when added to the 22 outdoor courts, bring the total number of public pickleball courts from APRs on 28. Aston Park Tennis Centers courts are available April 1 through November 30 with season passes for Asheville residents ranging from $299 for an individual to $599 for a family. Coupled with the 11 hard-surface tennis courts, Asheville community members retain access to 23 free or low-cost public tennis courts. For more detailed information, please visit: APR’s project page. Where to play Kenilworth Park, 79 Wyoming Rd.

Malvern Hills Park, 75 Rumbough Pl.

Montford Park, 345 Montford Ave.

Murphy-Oakley Park, 715 Fairview Rd.

Weavers Park, 430 Merrimon Ave. *After the addition of double lines, each listed park will house two shared-use courts (two tennis, four pickleball), except Murphy-Oakley Park, which will house three shared-use courts (three tennis, six pickleball). Parks & Recreation in Asheville Founded in 1956, Asheville Parks and Recreationn operates a unique collection of more than 65 public parks, playgrounds, and open spaces throughout the city in a system that also includes full recreation centers, swimming pools, Riverside Cemetery, athletic fields and courts, and community centers that provide a variety of wellness, education, and culture-related programs for Ashevillians of all ages. With 10 miles of paved greenways and numerous natural trails, the complete portfolio serves as the foundation of a vibrant hub for Asheville residents to connect with their neighbors and explore the natural beauty of a livable and walkable city. Driven by the promise that Asheville is a better and safer place where everyone from infants to retirees has the opportunity to become supported, healthy and successful, Asheville Parks & Recreation was the first nationally recognized municipal recreation department in the United States. Follow the department on Facebook for the latest updates @aprca and Instagram @ashevilleparksandrecreation or visit www.ashevillenc.gov/parks.

