Lou Groza Award Semifinalist – Stanford University Athletics





WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. Stanford junior kicker Joshua Karty was named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2022 Lou Groza Award Thursday morning. The Award is presented annually to the Collegiate Place-Kicker of the Year by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission and the Orange Bowl. Stanford junior kickerwas named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2022 Lou Groza Award Thursday morning. The Award is presented annually to the Collegiate Place-Kicker of the Year by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission and the Orange Bowl. Karty, a native of Burlington, NC, is 14-of-14 on the year on field goal attempts, with 10 of those scoring from 40-or-more yards. Karty is one of two national-level kickers with at least 14 field goals scored and no misses in the year, and the only kicker with 10 marks over 40 yards this season. After no field goals in the first three games, Karty has since gone 14-for-14. He has been named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week and Lou Groza Award Star of the Week three times after a school-record 5-for-5 effort in a 15-14 win over Arizona state. Karty’s makes 22, 23, 36, 38, 43, 43, 44, 44, 45, 47, 47, 47, 49 and 53 yards this season, the 53-yarder to mark Stanford’s longest field goal since a 54 – gardener in 2009. His accuracy on field goals and PATs isn’t the only impressive thing about Karty, he’s also a dangerous kick-off specialist. On 44 kick-offs this season, he has made a total of 34 touchbacks and allowed just nine returns. The 14.4 yards per return allowed is fourth best nationally. Karty is 21-for-21 during the season on PATs and 14-for-14 on FG attempts. For his career, he is 48-for-48 on PATs and 24-for-29 on field goals. His five misses came from 49, 51, 54, 55 and 58 yards. Only four semi-finalists are still perfect on field goals, with Karty’s 14 making the second most of that group. The semifinalists will be voted on by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists and current NFL kickers to select the three finalists. These finalists will be announced Nov. 29 and honored at the 31st Annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award Banquet on Dec. 5 in Palm Beach County. The same panel will then select the winner, who will be announced live on ESPN during the Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 8. The Award is named after National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. While he was also an All-Pro offensive lineman, Groza ushered in the idea that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker. Since the first Lou Groza Award was presented in 1992, 28 finalists, including 16 winners, have appeared in the NFL, earning 13 trips to the Pro Bowl and taking home 7 Super Bowls. That list includes 2022 NFL kickers Rodrigo Blankenship, Randy Bullock, Daniel Carlson Mason Crosby, Jake Elliott, Ka’imi Fairbairn, Graham Gano, Matt Gay, Zane Gonzalez, Dustin Hopkins, Younghoe Koo and Cairo Santos.

