How Michigan football transfers are going in other schools in 2022

ANN ARBOR Michigan has had its fair share of success this season, ranking 9-0 nationally.

But some of his former players have had success elsewhere this season as well. Here’s how Michigan’s 2022 football transfers have played out in other schools.

Zach Carpenter, OL, Indiana

The three-star recruit in the 2019 class is a starter this season, but missed two games due to injury for the 3-6 Hoosiers. Carpenter spent two years in Ann Arbor before transferring for the 2021 season.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

Charbonnet was an all-Pac-12 preseason first team squad and lived up to the hype. The former top-50 recruit leads the Pac-12 with 964 rushing yards, which is also good for 16th nationally. He also rushed for 10 scores and was involved in the pass with 20 receptions for 232 yards. His 2022 appearance comes after a breakout season with the Bruins in 2021. He rushed for 1,137 yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games.

Chuck Filiaga, OL, Minnesota

Filiaga moved to Minnesota this year for his sixth college season and has earned a starting spot on the right guard. He was a top-125 recruit in the 2017 class, playing in 39 Michigan games, including 12 on-call starts.

Guy Garcia, RB, Lehigh

The three-star recruit in the 2020 class is the No. 1 falling back this season for Lehigh (1-8), with a total of 523 yards and four touchdowns on the ground on 101 attempts. Garcia never saw the field for the Wolverines.

Darion Green-Warren, CB, Nevada

Green-Warren was a top-200 prospect in the 2020 class, but never appeared in a game during two seasons in Ann Arbor. He played in a reserve role for Nevada this season, recording five tackles and a breakup in six games.

Giles Jackson, WR, Washington

Jackson wasn’t much of a factor in his first season in Washington in 2021, but he is fourth on the team this year with 24 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown. Last week against No. 23 Oregon State, he had a crucial third-place welcome to set up the 7-2 Huskies for a winning field goal. Jackson, a former four-star recruit from California, is once again giving kicks and punts.

Jaylen Kelly-Powell, DB, Akron

Kelly-Powell is in his third year with the Zips (1-9) and has appeared in six games this season. He has 18 tackles and one sack.

Aaron Lewis, DE, Rutgers

The New Jersey native has started all nine games this season, including last Saturday against Michigan. The former three-star recruit has 42 tackles high in his career and also has a layoff in 2022. He is in his third season with the Scarlet Knights (4-5).

Oliver Martin, WR, Nebraska

Martin is this third season with the Cornhuskers (3-6) and has played in all nine games. He has nine catches for 180 yards and a touchdown, but has been held without a catch for the past two games. The four-star recruit in the 2017 class will face Michigan this weekend.

Dylan McCaffrey, QB, Northern Colorado

McCaffrey made the switch after the 2020 season and is in his second year with the Bears (2-7). He has completed 155 of 251 passes for 1,631 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 61 yards.

Jordan Morant, Security, Mississippi State

Morant is in his first season with the Bulldogs, playing a reserve role in eight games, recording five tackles. He was one of the top-ranked Wolverines commits in their 2020 class at number 165 overall.

Phillip Paea, DT, State of Utah

Paea had two tackles before suffering a torn ACL in Week 3. The 2017 recruit’s class is in its second season in Utah state.

Nolan Rumler, OL, the State of Kent

Rumler is in his first season with Kent State after three years in Ann Arbor. The former four-star prospect in the 2019 class appeared in the first four games in 2022, but has not played since.

OMaury Samuels, RB, State of New Mexico

Samuels, who was also part of the Michigan recruiting class in 2017, has only played in two games this year, rushing for 6 yards once. In 2021, he contributed 66 times for 224 yards and one touchdown in nine games. He also caught 12 passes for 72 yards.

Andre Seldon, DB, State of New Mexico

The former four-star Belleville recruit made an immediate impression with the Aggies (3-5), with 26 tackles and two breakthroughs in eight games.

Myles Sims, DB, Georgia Tech

Sims is having the best season of his career. The fourth-year Yellow Jacket has 32 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception in nine games for Georgia Tech (4-5).

Anthony Solomon, LB, Arizona

Solomon has played primarily on special teams and has one tackle in six games for the Wildcats (3-6). He was a four-star prospect in the 2019 class, appearing in 24 games for the Wolverines, including six on defense.

Ben VanSumeren, LB, Michigan State

VanSumeren earned a starting role with the Spartans this season, but missed the October 29 game against Michigan due to injury before returning against Illinois last week. Graduate Essexville Garber is third on the team with 63 tackles.

Dan Villari, WR, Syracuse

Villari was recruited to play quarterback at Michigan, but switched positions when he moved to Syracuse this offseason. He has one catch for 22 yards in the three games he appeared in.

Cornell Wheeler, LB, Kansas

The 2020 three-star West Bloomfield recruit has appeared in nine games for the Jayhawks but has not kept any stats.