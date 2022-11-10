Strong effort sends men swimming and diving past wildcats, 182-110





PHILADELPHIA It was a dominant attempt for the University of Pennsylvania men’s swimming and diving team to take the first win of the 2022-23 campaign, beating Villanova 182-110 on Wednesday night in Sheerr Pool. Penn took victories in 12 of 16 events that night, including eight 1-2-3 finishes when the Quakers defeated the Wildcats in University City. It was a team effort as 10 different individuals contributed wins. Quaker Note Meal

*Penn started the game strong with a 1-2-3 finish in the 200-yard medley relay as a team of James Curreric , Neil Simpson , Alex Fu and Ben Feldman won with a time of 1:31.39. Jack Hamilton , Matthew Fallon , Andrew Daic and Jonathan Koumendakos placed second (1:32.05), while Daniel Gallagher , Daniel Trincher , Xavier Hill and Matthew Dieffenthaller was third at 1:32.43. *After two wins on Saturday vs. columbia, Truman Armstrong picked up where he left off with a 200m freestyle win (1:40.97), beating teammates Sam Donchic (1:42.85) and Andrew Lee (1:43.96). *Gallagher, as a teammate, went home first in the 100m backstroke with a time of 50.80 Thomas Lewis finished second (53.27). *NCAA All-American Fallon made his 2022-23 debut with a win in the 100-meter breaststroke (54.29). Matt Leblanc placed second with a time of 57.88 as Eric Wang came third (58.52). *It was another 1-2-3 showing for the Quakers in the 200m butterfly when Fu (1:51.24) took the lead Jason Schreiber (1:51.91) for the win with Kevin Keil timing third at 1:52.97. *Feldman swam a fast 20.83 to finish first in the 50 free (20.83), bringing both Dieffenthaller (21.00) and Hamilton (21.25) to the finish. *Dai took first place in the 100 free (47.36), narrowly beating Nicholas Grulke (47.44). *The Quakers’ last 1-2-3 dive came in the 200 chest with a win Neo Matsuyama (2:06.03), followed by Leblanc (2:07.11) and Fu (2:10.57). *Curreri finished first in the 500 free at 4:39.29. *Both Cody Hopkins and Jack Williams put in strong efforts on the diving boards with their respective victories. Hopkins scored a 324.75 in the one meter dive to take first, while Williams had a 299.48 in the three meter to win the event. Next one

The Quakers head north to face Brown in Providence, RI on Saturday at noon.

