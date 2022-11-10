Hokies rein in top-five recruiting class

Tony Robie

Virginia Tech Wrestling Head Coachannounced the signing of six nationally-ranked prospects on Wednesday, marking the third top-five in five years and the fifth top-10 in as many years for the Hokies with Robie at the helm.

Robie and staff sign six state champions along with other national and international accolades to their credit. The Hokies draw two wrestlers from Pennsylvania, one from Virginia, one from New Jersey, one from Tennessee, and one from Indiana.

“We are incredibly excited about this incoming class and the competitive spirit they bring to the table. These guys crave competition and are the best at their craft, which is why they will continue to take this program to the next level,” said Hokies wrestling associate head coach Jared Frayer .

Virginia Tech 2023 Recruitment Class

#8 Jimmy Mullen Kearny, New Jersey (St. Joe’s Region)

Mullen is the sixth-ranked pound-for-pound prospect, eighth-ranked in the graduating class, and the highest-ranked wrestler in the heavyweight division. Mullen signs up to wrestle and gear up for the Hokies on the roster. He is a two-time New Jersey state champion and a three-star defensive line. Additionally, Mullen has wrestled on the world stage where he was a United World Wrestling Cadet silver medalist.

#HokieNationlet’s drive. We have the BIG man 2x New Jersey State Champion

Cadet World Silver Medalist

Powerade

#6 pound-for-pound in the country Welcome home, big guy. Let’s get started.#This is home #Hokies pic.twitter.com/jIBCOlD7U5 — Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) Nov 9, 2022

Robie on Mullen:

“Jimmy is your rare two-sport athlete who plans to play football and wrestle for the Hokies. He grew up in North Jersey and attended St. Joe’s Regional HS. He’s tried and tested in both sports. He plays in one of the top HS soccer leagues in the nation and will keep alive the pipeline of great NJ wrestlers in Blacksburg.As a Cadet World silver medalist and multiple NJ state champion, he is one of the top-ranked wrestlers in the class of 2023. Jimmy is a great athlete and an even better boy. He is not your typical HWT, he moves like a little boy. He will be fun to watch.”

#17 Mac Church Waynesburg, Pennsylvania (Waynesburg HS)

Church is the third candidate in the 138-pound weight class and seventh overall in the 2023 Big Board class. He finished third at the Pennsylvania state tournament in his first season before claiming the title in his sophomore and junior seasons. Church won a Super 32 title in 2019 and has finished in the top three at prestigious Powerade, Fargo and Ironman tournaments since the start of his high school career.

Starting the day by welcoming an ABSOLUTE to the family 3x Pennsylvania State Placer

Iron Man

Powerade

4x Super 32 All American#HokieNationhelp us welcome @MacChurch11! #This is home #Hokies pic.twitter.com/NXtlgUPikw — Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) Nov 9, 2022

Robie at the church:

“Mac was committed to Virginia Tech early on in the process. He and his parents have been on campus several times over the past year. We feel like we know Mac very well at this point and know exactly what he stands for. the sport and work ethic are at an elite level he has established himself for the past two years as the best wrestler in the state of pennsylvania as well as one of the best in the country hard to know exactly what weight mac will finish he still is growing, but we are very excited to have him join the program and are fortunate to have him. He has all the attributes needed to be an elite wrestler and strives for excellence in every area of ​​his life.”

#30 Hunter Mason Greeneville, Tennessee (Greeneville HS)

Mason signs with the Hokies as a three-time Tennessee State Champion and is in fifth place with a weight of 138 pounds. Mason has had All-American finishes at Fargo, Beast of the East and Super 32. Mason is well on his way to becoming Tennessee’s second four-time state champion as he begins his senior campaign.

Robie on Mason:

“Hunter will join Cooper Flynn as another blue-chip recruit from the Volunteer State. I think Hunter is probably projecting at 141 pounds. He has had a lot of national success at the HS level which is not easy when you are from Tennessee. He is a powerful man with incredible physical strength. Hunter is really good in all three positions and has a great defense. He is a dangerous wrestler who can throw men on their backs in different ways. I expect Hunter to make a lot of falls for the Hokies and make an impact early in his career.”

#38 Sonny Sasso Nazareth, Pennsylvania (Nazareth HS)

Sasso, the second Pennsylvania signer, is the tenth wrestler in the 195-pound weight class. He is a two-time state runner, finishing with the title in his junior season. Sasso is a Fargo finalist and Pennsylvania Freestyle champion, as well as one of the top quarterbacks in the state. Sasso hails from one of the best wrestling areas in the nation that has spawned countless national mainstays.

End us properly.

The road less traveled. Ready to write his own legacy Pennsylvania State Champion

2x Pennsylvania Place Winner

Pennsylvania Freestyle Champion

fargo Welcome home, big steppa @youngsasso12 #This is home #Hokies pic.twitter.com/rxKGPuqnMT — Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) Nov 9, 2022

Robie on Sasso:

“Sonny has wrestling in his blood. He learned under one of the best HS coaches (Dave Crowell) in the country and grew up in one of the most competitive wrestling areas (Lehigh Valley) in the world. Sonny is also a great HS quarterback at Nazareth HS I think what we like most about Sonny is his competitive spirit and leadership skills When things hit the fan you want Sonny Sasso by your side When he commits to wrestling year round it’s scary to think about how much he can develop. I think Hokie fans will love watching Sonny in maroon and orange.”

#83 Logan Frazier Crown Point, Indiana (Crown Point HS)

Frazier draws as the 17e-ranked 126-pound wrestler with an Indiana state title to his name. Frazier is a two-time state placer in Indiana and is a Fargo finalist.

Indiana State Champion

2X Indiana State Placer

fargo Bringing one of the best from the Midwest to SWVA.

Welcome to #HokieNationLogan Frazier! #This is home #Hokies pic.twitter.com/7I1gwge6oZ — Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) Nov 9, 2022

Robie on Frazier:

“Logan is a great athlete with a lot of talent. I think in the right environment Logan has the opportunity to develop into a very good college wrestler. Logan will probably wrestle 133 pounds. I know he is excited for the challenge of being a representative from Virginia Tech, the opportunity to train with some great lightweights and dedicate themselves to what it takes to excel at this level.”

#88 Raphael Hipolito, Jr. Manaus, Brazil (Independence Day HS, Virginia)

Hipolito closes out the great recruiting class for the Hokies. He is in seventh place with 160 pounds and 88e-ranked in the Class of 2023. Hipolito came on the scene quite late after a dazzling Junior season, taking a second state title in Virginia, an NHSCA title and a fourth-place finish in Fargo. He also adds an Alabama state title to his freshman year resume in just his sophomore year of wrestling. Hipolito is also notably a multiple Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion and is one of the best in his division.

Keeping Talent in the State #House .

2x Virginia State Champion

Alabama State Champion

NHSCA Champion

Fargo All American Ready to make its mark.

Welcome to #HokieNationRafael #This is home #Hokies pic.twitter.com/DcVYAAKJnU — Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) Nov 9, 2022

I do Hipolito:

Although he has only been wrestling for a few years, Rafael has established himself as one of the best wrestlers in the country. His background as a world-class Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitor has made the transition to wrestling relatively easy for him. knows how to compete and win. Rafael’s positives are off the charts. We believe that in the right environment he has the opportunity to become an elite college wrestler; you just can’t learn some of the skills he has.”