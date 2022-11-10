Trio of Hokies plate with men’s golf





BLACKBURG Virginia Tech Men’s Golf Head Coach Brian Sharp announced the signing of Ashton Harper, Holland Giles and Rahul Rajendran to national letters of intent on Wednesday. The three golfers will join the Hokies in the fall of 2023. Virginia Tech Men’s Golf Head Coachannounced the signing of Ashton Harper, Holland Giles and Rahul Rajendran to national letters of intent on Wednesday. The three golfers will join the Hokies in the fall of 2023. Ashton Harper

6-1

Roanoke, Va.

Lord Botetourt High School Secondary school: Four-year letter winner at Lord Botetourt High School Four-time First Team All-State Two-time District Player of the Year His senior year’s scoring average was 70.3 Overall scoring average of 71.8 State Champion Chosen Tech over High Point, JMU, Richmond, Rutgers and Wisconsin. Junior/Amateur: Four top-10s in AJGA in 2022 Four top-15 finishes in national tournaments The highest score on the Junior Golf Scoreboard was 136. Personal: Ashton Harper Son of Bradley and Susan Harper A sibling, Addison, plans to take a major role in the corporate world. Career goal is to become a PGA Tour golfer. Sharp on Harper: “I think Ashton will transition seamlessly into college golf, especially because he is close to home and already familiar with the environment and culture here at Virginia Tech. He has a lot of advantages in his game, with a great rhythm, a great feel and a lot of I expect him to contribute early and have a solid career during his time here at Blacksburg.” Holland Giles

5-9

Pinehurst, North Carolina

Pinecrest High School Secondary school: Four-year-old letter winner at Pinecrest High School Shoots a 64 in a conference tournament at Pinehurst No. 2021 NCHSAA 4A State Champion Two-time All-Conference Ranked 13th in North Carolina on the Junior Golf Scoreboard Choose Tech over High Point, JMU and UNCG. Juniors/ Amateurs: Earned Fifth in the 2022 CGA Hope Valley Invitational Tied for Ninth in the 2022 CGA Dogwood Tied for 13th in 2022 Southern Junior Tied for Third and Low Amateur in the 2022 North Carolina Open Tied for Eighth in the Amateur Division and tied for 18th overall in the 2022 Carolinas Open Earned Fourth in the 2021 North and South Junior Tied for Sixth in the 2021 Carolinas Junior US Junior Am Qualifier. Personal: Holland Giles Son of Ron and Bess Giles Two siblings, Attie and Willie Attie played golf at ECU Plans to become a major in business. His career goal is to become a golf professional. Sharp on Giles: “When you look at the Netherlands on the golf course, it seems like he is really in his element, as if the game and competition are always natural to him. He has a great golf swing and solid foundations to build on for years to come. It will be fun for me to watch him mature and learn to save that one or two shots that will lead to some great rounds for our team.” Rahul Rajendran

6-1

Atlanta, GA.

Milton High School Secondary school: Three-year letter winner at Milton High School Two-time GHSA First Team All-State Runner-up at GHSA 7A State Championship in 2021 and 2022 Posted averaging 72 in the junior year season Rolex Scholastic Junior All-American Sixth-ranked 2023 player in Georgia by Rolex Player on ranked seventh in Georgia according to Junior Golf Scoreboard Koos Tech above Furman, Mercer and Mississippi State. Junior/Amateur: Top Five at AJGA Rome Junior Classic Top Five at AJGA Spot X Hotel Champion Third Place at the 2022 GSGA State Junior Am Fifth Place at the 2021 GSGA State Junior Am. Personal: Rahul Rajendran Son of Kishore and Sangeetha Rajendran Two siblings, Nisha and Rithik Plans to study computer science. Career goals are to join the PGA Tour or run a successful personal business. Sharp on Rajendran: “I don’t believe many players will ever beat Rahul! Within a few minutes of meeting him, you understand how passionate he is about the game and his genuine desire to always keep learning and improving. He has an infectious personality, and I’ll be surprised if he isn’t one of the leaders of the team from the first day he comes on campus next fall.”

