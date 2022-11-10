Sports
no. 13 Liberty Field Hockey Returns To NCAA Tournament With Fight Against No. 2 Maryland » Liberty News
After taking the second consecutive BIG EAST title on Sunday, the Liberty Field Hockey team now turns its sights on the NCAA National Championship as it advances to the first round this weekend.
The team made school history last year by becoming the first-ever Liberty team to compete in a national championship game.
The Lady Flames will look to close out the 2022 campaign by hoisting the national championship trophy after falling just a little short last season with a heavy 2-0 loss to Northwestern in the title game.
While the Lady Flames seem poised for another post-season run, the journey to this point has been far from perfect.
With the loss of last year’s senior class, including 2021 NFHCA Division I National Player of the Year Jill Bolton, the team can be expected to face some setbacks. However, several injuries further exacerbated the situation and the team that lost just three games in 2021 lost seven games before the game after the 2022 season.
On Tuesday, junior goalkeeper Azul Iritxity Irigoyen spoke about how much the success of the conference after the season means in light of the early struggles.
It also means a lot because we’ve worked so hard to get to where we are today, she said. It was such a difficult season. We have seen so many ups and downs. So it’s exciting that we were able to do it, even though we had a difficult season.
During the chaotic season, faith has served as an anchor for this team. Bethany Dykema, a senior defender for the team, noted that focusing on God has helped her stay on her feet.
Because this season has been a bit up and down, the one thing that’s constant is who played, she said.
Despite a slightly worse record than last season, Liberty has still cemented its name as a top hockey program due to its success in 2021. With that recognition comes an additional challenge of increased competition.
All these teams that we’ve beaten year after year in the past now want to play against us as hard as they can because we’ve gone to a national championship and if we can do it, they can too,” Dykema said. So I think it’s a big target on our backs. But were OK with that. We love the setback.
As the players prepare to compete against a range of different teams on a national scale, they must turn to each other for support.
Right now we are against the world, so we need to lean in and really support each other, Dykema said. Ask for help if you need it. It’s a lot of seeking help before you get to the point where you feel lost and chaotic or anything like that.
Liberty kicks off the National Championships on Friday with a game against No. 2 Maryland, the team that defeated the Lady Flames in the semifinals in 2021. This matchup should not only be a great test for Liberty, but it will also serve as a rematch with the Terps seeking revenge for last season. Liberty players expressed joy at the chance to face Maryland again, but they refuse to look too far into the future and focus on the immediate instead.
We need to take it one step at a time and focus on the practice today, Dykema said. Start there. Don’t think about Maryland, but think about what we can do to get that 2% better today because that will set us up for success on Friday when we play Maryland.
Iritxity Irigoyen repeated her teammate’s words.
Wasn’t thinking about the final yet, she said. It’s game by game. Day by day. See what happens, but first we have a game on Friday. Wouldn’t mind the final. We started thinking about Friday’s game, and today we’re going to think about today’s training.
Flames fans, joined by cheerleaders, Sparky and bandmates, gave the team a farewell on Wednesday afternoon as the players headed for the buses.
As the hours dwindled to the first round, Dykema expressed confidence in the skills inherent in the team.
Everyone wants to beat us, but nobody wants to play us, she said. Were a difficult team to play because of our energy, were physical, we work very hard.
Number 13 Liberty will face Number 2 Maryland in the first round of the NCAA National Championship in College Park, Md., Nov. 11 at noon. The match will be streamed on ESPN+. Follow the action LibertyFlames.com.
