CULLOWHEE, NC – Western Carolina Head Women’s Soccer Coach Chad Miller announced the addition of four student athletes for the 2023 season today on National Signing Day. The four newcomers come from four different states of Colorado, Florida, Kentucky and North Carolina.

“We are excited about adding this freshman class to our program,” said Miller. “While it will be difficult to repeat what our seniors did, this group of young ladies has the ability to make a positive impact here in Western Carolina on and off the field as student athletes. They continue our legacy through good student-athletes.” recruiting athletes who will also be great people and teammates. Their passion for the game stands out and we can’t wait for them to join our talented group of returnees.”

Mackenzie Megill, 5-6

Position:Forward

Residence:Aurora, County

Club team:Real Colorado ECNL

Secondary school:Lutheran

Prior to WCU:Megill and Real Colorado U17 ECNL team won the National Championship last year. They also won the Northwest Conference. She was a top scorer for the US Soccer Developmental Academy and was selected for the US Training Center Youth National Team Identification Program. Her team also won three Colorado State Cup championships. Due to GA rules, Megill was unable to play in high school until her junior season and earned 2nd team all-state honors as a junior after she scored 14 goals and 12 assists in 15 games. She was also named to the first-team All-Conference after leading her team to the Final 4 Playoffs. Megill also recorded a hat-trick against Manchester United in an exhibition game in England.

Personal: Mackenzie, a four-year-old starter on her high school basketball team, is Matt and Kristen’s daughter. She has one sister, Abby.

Miller on Megil: “Mackenzie was one of the leading goalscorers in the U17 ECNL National Champions and we couldn’t be happier that she chose Western Carolina. She is a natural finisher but is selfless and is just as happy setting up others. She is tenacious top, but also has an acute sense of space and where to run. We think she can add another element to our already strong attacking staff.”

Malia Roberts, 6’0

Position:Midfield/Defender

Residence:St. Augustine, Florida

Club team:Florida Elite ECNL

Secondary school:Bartram path

Prior to WCU:a team captain, Roberts led her Bartram Trail High School team to two consecutive state championships and was named all-conference. In her three years so far, they have a record of 58-4-3. From her defensive position, she scored four goals and five assists.

Personal: Malia is the daughter of Brian and Nisa Roberts. She has a sister, Jayden, and a brother, Bryson.

Miller on Roberts: “Malia brings an element of size and air skills that is second to none. She attended our camp and we were very impressed with how far she has come after her injury. We believe she has a very high ceiling and we offers a lot of flexibility in positioning. She’s another great kid that we’ll love to have as Catamount.”

Sofia Rodriguez, 5-11

Position:goalkeeper

Residence:Taylor Mill, Kentucky

Club team:Cincinnati United Premier GA

Secondary school:Newport Central Catholic

Prior to WCU:Has played with Cincinnati United Premier (CUP) since her sophomore year. That year they finished third in the nation. Due to her GA schedule, she only played high school football in her first and second seasons, where she was the full-time starter and MVP both years. She turned 1 . namedst team all-state as a sophomore and earned defensive “Player of the Year” honors as a freshman.

Personal: Rodriguez, an honors list member, is the daughter of Williams and Jody Rodriguez. Has five siblings, Alexes, Williams, Gabriela, Antonio and Emilio. Mother Jody played volleyball at Dayton, while father Williams played football at Thomas Moore.

Miller on Rodriguez: “Sofia has the ability to become not only a great goalkeeper for us, but also a leader. Her commitment and energy during our summer ID camp really stood out and you could see the character she has. She is already very strong in the net and we know she has the potential to get even better”.

Emma Soucy, 5-4

Position:Attacker/midfield

Residence:Greensboro, North Carolina

Club team:North Carolina Fusion ECNL

Secondary school:North Guilford

Prior to WCU:Was selected for the ECNL Super Cup after leading her NC Fusion team to the Mid-Atlantic Conference Championship. In high school, after being unable to play her freshman year due to Covid, Soucy has racked up 46 points in just 37 games in her senior year. This includes 14 goals and 18 assists. Her 15 assists were a team leader as a junior. She was named All-Conference as well as junior All-Region and Offensive Player of the Year both years.

Personal: Emma is a honors list and has been in high school for four years and is the daughter of Alison and Chip Soucy. She is also an accomplished rider and has won two National Championships in her career.

Miller-on-Soucy: “Emma was our first commit of the class and is full of energy. She will bring a spark to our team and be able to help us right on top or in midfield. She is equally adept at assisting or scoring goals and we can’t wait to see her on campus.”