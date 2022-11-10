Sports
Catamount Soccer adds four for 2023
CULLOWHEE, NC – Western Carolina Head Women’s Soccer Coach Chad Miller announced the addition of four student athletes for the 2023 season today on National Signing Day. The four newcomers come from four different states of Colorado, Florida, Kentucky and North Carolina.
“We are excited about adding this freshman class to our program,” said Miller. “While it will be difficult to repeat what our seniors did, this group of young ladies has the ability to make a positive impact here in Western Carolina on and off the field as student athletes. They continue our legacy through good student-athletes.” recruiting athletes who will also be great people and teammates. Their passion for the game stands out and we can’t wait for them to join our talented group of returnees.”
Mackenzie Megill, 5-6
Position:Forward
Residence:Aurora, County
Club team:Real Colorado ECNL
Secondary school:Lutheran
Prior to WCU:Megill and Real Colorado U17 ECNL team won the National Championship last year. They also won the Northwest Conference. She was a top scorer for the US Soccer Developmental Academy and was selected for the US Training Center Youth National Team Identification Program. Her team also won three Colorado State Cup championships. Due to GA rules, Megill was unable to play in high school until her junior season and earned 2nd team all-state honors as a junior after she scored 14 goals and 12 assists in 15 games. She was also named to the first-team All-Conference after leading her team to the Final 4 Playoffs. Megill also recorded a hat-trick against Manchester United in an exhibition game in England.
Personal: Mackenzie, a four-year-old starter on her high school basketball team, is Matt and Kristen’s daughter. She has one sister, Abby.
Miller on Megil: “Mackenzie was one of the leading goalscorers in the U17 ECNL National Champions and we couldn’t be happier that she chose Western Carolina. She is a natural finisher but is selfless and is just as happy setting up others. She is tenacious top, but also has an acute sense of space and where to run. We think she can add another element to our already strong attacking staff.”
Malia Roberts, 6’0
Position:Midfield/Defender
Residence:St. Augustine, Florida
Club team:Florida Elite ECNL
Secondary school:Bartram path
Prior to WCU:a team captain, Roberts led her Bartram Trail High School team to two consecutive state championships and was named all-conference. In her three years so far, they have a record of 58-4-3. From her defensive position, she scored four goals and five assists.
Personal: Malia is the daughter of Brian and Nisa Roberts. She has a sister, Jayden, and a brother, Bryson.
Miller on Roberts: “Malia brings an element of size and air skills that is second to none. She attended our camp and we were very impressed with how far she has come after her injury. We believe she has a very high ceiling and we offers a lot of flexibility in positioning. She’s another great kid that we’ll love to have as Catamount.”
Sofia Rodriguez, 5-11
Position:goalkeeper
Residence:Taylor Mill, Kentucky
Club team:Cincinnati United Premier GA
Secondary school:Newport Central Catholic
Prior to WCU:Has played with Cincinnati United Premier (CUP) since her sophomore year. That year they finished third in the nation. Due to her GA schedule, she only played high school football in her first and second seasons, where she was the full-time starter and MVP both years. She turned 1 . namedst team all-state as a sophomore and earned defensive “Player of the Year” honors as a freshman.
Personal: Rodriguez, an honors list member, is the daughter of Williams and Jody Rodriguez. Has five siblings, Alexes, Williams, Gabriela, Antonio and Emilio. Mother Jody played volleyball at Dayton, while father Williams played football at Thomas Moore.
Miller on Rodriguez: “Sofia has the ability to become not only a great goalkeeper for us, but also a leader. Her commitment and energy during our summer ID camp really stood out and you could see the character she has. She is already very strong in the net and we know she has the potential to get even better”.
Emma Soucy, 5-4
Position:Attacker/midfield
Residence:Greensboro, North Carolina
Club team:North Carolina Fusion ECNL
Secondary school:North Guilford
Prior to WCU:Was selected for the ECNL Super Cup after leading her NC Fusion team to the Mid-Atlantic Conference Championship. In high school, after being unable to play her freshman year due to Covid, Soucy has racked up 46 points in just 37 games in her senior year. This includes 14 goals and 18 assists. Her 15 assists were a team leader as a junior. She was named All-Conference as well as junior All-Region and Offensive Player of the Year both years.
Personal: Emma is a honors list and has been in high school for four years and is the daughter of Alison and Chip Soucy. She is also an accomplished rider and has won two National Championships in her career.
Miller-on-Soucy: “Emma was our first commit of the class and is full of energy. She will bring a spark to our team and be able to help us right on top or in midfield. She is equally adept at assisting or scoring goals and we can’t wait to see her on campus.”
|
Sources
2/ https://catamountsports.com/news/2022/11/9/womens-soccer-catamount-soccer-adds-four-for-2023.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Presentation of Fashion Nova, clothing agency and Fforme
- ‘Free and fair’ elections only solution to political crisis: Imran Khan
- Notre Dame Hockey loses to Michigan
- Comprehensive cooperation between ASEAN and the United Nations continues to be strengthened to overcome the multidimensional crisis with more concrete
- Alabama women’s tennis set to participate in the Tusca Bama Cup tournament
- Dress for Success is hosting a three-day “Shop for a Cause” sale
- Joint statement by the British-French Foreign Ministers: 11 November 2022
- Here’s what’s at stake in Monday’s meeting between Biden and China’s Xi Jinping
- Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis takes the spotlight
- 5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala, no damage reported
- Shahbaz Sharif stands in front of Imran Khan, know the reason behind Pakistani Prime Minister’s confidence
- Prime Minister Modi Highlights Importance of Visakhapatnam in India’s Business Sector, Here’s What He Said