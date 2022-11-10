Gymnastics men welcome four on national signing day

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.-Penn State Men’s Gymnastics Head Coach Randy Jepson announces four new athletes who will join the team as part of the 2022 National Signing Day class. The class consists of three athletes from the Northeast and one international student athlete from Finland. All four incoming Nittany Lions are all-around competitors.

Jepson said: “It’s sad to say goodbye to the seniors every year, but that means we get the chance to usher in a new class and a fantastic group coming in. We’re excited about the abilities of each man and what they’ve done so far. These athletes have the kind of quality and character we want to bring. The staff and I couldn’t be happier to have them in Happy Valley.”

ROBERT ALESSIO

Robert Alessio is from Belleville, NJ. He trained and competed at the Meadowlands Gymnastics Academy. Alessio is an all-round competitor. He is a nine-time New Jersey State All-Around Champion, two-time Region 7AA Champion, six-time Nationals Qualifier, a 2022 US Champions Qualifier, and a three-time USA Junior Development Team member.

Alessio on why Penn State

“I chose Penn State because I have always wanted to attend a school with a strong tradition and a strong alumni base. I feel that my goals, both academically and athletically, can be fully achieved at Penn State. I am excited to to work with the great coaches and teammates I will have.”

Jepson on Alessio

“Bobby is a wonderful performer with great body lines. He has a technical background in bow and parallel bars. He has great depth that we are happy to add to our team.”

LUKE ESPARO

Luke Esparo is from North Haven, Connecticut and is an all round gymnast. Esparo was a 2020 Region Six Elite Team Cup member helping them to second place in 2020. He is a 2018 National Still Rings Champion, a 2019 National Still Rings and All-Around Champion, and a 2021 National Still Rings and All-Around Champion. Around Champion. .

Esparo on why Penn State

“All the coaches, athletes, and academic advisors made me feel like Penn State was the place I wanted to be. I wanted to be part of one of the best gymnastics programs in the country at a school where I could express my potential academically and athletically.”

Jepson on Esparo

“Luke is an incredibly strong gymnast. He is a nationally ranked champion in silent rings and all-around. He will be a huge asset to us, and we are very excited about his future here in our lineup.”

AXELI KARSIKAS

Akseli Karsikas comes to the Nittany Lions from Oulu, Finland. He has competed for OulunPyrintõ for the past 11 years and has been a member of the Finnish national team as an all-round competitor for ten years. Karsikas is a 2022 World Cup team member, finishing 8ein rings and racked up at this year’s Mersin World Cup and 11 . postedeon vault at the Cottbus World Cup. He was the champion of the rings and the high bar at the 2022 Finnish Championships. In 2021, the Finnish resident earned 2ndplace on rings and jump on the Finnish championships. He is an eight-time Finnish Junior National Team member from 2013-2020 and a two-time Finnish Senior National Team member from 2020-present.

Karsikas on why Penn State

“I chose Penn State because I wanted to continue my high-level gymnastics and academic career. Penn State is where I want to fulfill my dreams.”

Jepson is Karsikas

“Akseli has a lot of international experience to bring to our program. He is a member of the Finnish national team and has also spent time in the military. He is a seasoned participant and mature person. We are excited to see what he brings what in terms of international experience and what he will add to our squad in all six events.”

LANDON SIMPSON

Landon Simpson is a native of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. He has competed in Center Elite Gymnastics as an all-around gymnast for the past nine years. Simpson took first place in the 2021-22 State Championships in floor, pommel horse, rings, parallel bars, high beam and all-around. He finished second on parallel bridges during the 2021-22 National Championships and finished sixth on parallel bridges.

Simpson on why Penn State

“I chose Penn State because it feels like home. It also has an exceptional agricultural program and I plan to study that while I go to school here. All the coaches are so welcoming and reassuring, which played a major role in my decision .”

Jepson is a Simpson

“Landon brings great experience at the junior championship level and will be joining the national team in the future. We are delighted to have him stay home in Happy Valley while he can compete for his family and friends in the area.”

These four future Nittany Lions will join the team in the summer of 2023 to begin their academic and athletic careers at Penn State.