minnesota vs. Penn State Men’s Hockey: Preview, How To Watch





Both the Gophers and Nittany Lions roll as they enter this series that has become one of the selective matchups of the season so far. Minnesota with a winning streak of three games has been in the top five of the league table all season and this is the second time it has taken first place. Coming from a sweep of former No. 12 Notre Dame, the Gophers defeated the Irish 7-1 this weekend. Sophomore Matthew Knies (2g, 2a) and freshman Jimmy Snuggerud (2g, 1a) had big weekends against the Irish last time. Meanwhile, Penn State is fresh off a split with then-No. 1 Michigan in what was a clash between the two highest violations in the country. The Nittany Lions are still among the best in that division with the fifth most goals scored per game and the third highest goal tally in the nation. In last weekend’s series, PSU ruled out the Wolverines 3-0 before fighting back the next day from a 3-0 deficit for a 4-3 overtime loss. Special teams will be a focus this weekend as both penalty kills were generally difficult. Interestingly enough, Penn State hasn’t produced much in the way of power play, given their high output this year. Here’s how the teams stack up statistically: Minnesota STAT Penn State (7-3-0, 3-1-0 Big Ten) file (9-1-0, 3-1-0 Big Ten) No. 1 Current position No. 8 Frozen Four 2022 NCAA Tournament No tournament created 38 Goals Scored 43 3.8 Goals per match 4.3 24 Goals against 20 2.4 Goals against per match 2.0 22.5% power game 13.3% 76.7% punishment death 75.9% Jimmy Snuggerud, 12 points

(eight goals, four assists) Top scorer Ture Linden, 11 points (four goals, seven assists) Justen Close, 6-3-0 (two shutouts)

(.919 save rate, 1.84 GAA) Top goalkeeper Liam Souliere, 7-1-0 (two shutouts)

(0.937 Savings Percentage, 1.63 GAA)

