Mavericks open season against Lions and Reddies in Kansas City – Minnesota State University

MANKATO, Minn. — The Minnesota State men’s basketball team opens the 2022-23 season this weekend at the Central Region Challenge in Kansas City, Mo., as it takes on Missouri Southern and Henderson State.

Tip off vs. the Lions is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. The Mavericks end their weekend on Saturday when they take on the Reddies at 3 p.m. Both competitions will be held in the Municipal Auditorium.

History of the State of Minnesota: The 2022-2023 season marks the 101st campaign as a varsity sport for men’s basketball in the state of Minnesota. The Mavericks are 1,397-933 (.599) in 2,330 games since the program’s inception in the 1920-21 season. MSU concluded its 33rd and final season as a member of the NCC in 2008, holding a record of 283-267 (.515) in 550 league games played. In the NSIC, MSU holds a record of 199-93 (0.681) in addition to four regular season championships and two tournament championships.

Against the lions: Friday’s game between Minnesota State and Missouri Southern will be their sixth meeting between them, with the Lions leading the series 3-2. Missouri Southern has won its last two games against the Mavericks, including a 74-69 win during the 2019-20 season.

Senior Kelby Kramer scored four points, seven rebounds and four blocks against the Lions. Christian Bundy recorded two rebounds and an assist for the Lions.

head coach Matt Margenthaler holds a 2-3 record against Missouri Southern, including a 1-2 record in games at neutral venues.

Against the Reddies: Saturday’s game against Henderson State will be the second ever meeting between the Mavericks and the Reddies.

Minnesota State won their only meeting 75-70 during the 1977-78 season.

As for the Mavericks: Minnesota State closed the 2021-22 season with a 16-10 record as it reached the first round of the NSIC tournament.

As a team, MSU averaged 77.5 points and 37.2 rebounds per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. The Mavericks also shot 34.1% from three-point range, provided 285 assists and blocked 125 shots.

sophomore Brady Williams averaged 12.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season. Junior Malik Willingham average 9.7 points and 2.2 assists per game last season, while senior Kelby Kramer averaged 6.4 points and a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks are led by Matt Margenthaler , who is in his 22nd season with Minnesota State. He has a career record of 436-197 (0.688).

As for the lions: Missouri Southern State finished the 2021-22 season with a 14-15 record as it reached the first round of the MIAA tournament.

As a unit, MSSU averaged 73.8 points and 35.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 44.6% from the field and 36.9% from three-point range. The Lions gave 402 assists and recorded 188 steals.

Avery Taggart averaged 11.4 points and 2.4 assists per game last season, while finishing 56 three-pointers. Winston Dessesow scored an average of 11.3 points per game and closed on a team leading 71 three-pointers. Lawson Jenkins also scored 7.9 points per game.

Missouri Southern is coached by Sam McMahon who is in his first season as head coach of the Lions.

As for the Reddies: Henderson State closed the 2021-22 season with a 17-12 record as it advanced to the first round of the GAC tournament.

As a team, HSU averaged 70.1 points and 36.6 rebounds per game last season, shooting 42.5% from the field and 33.4% from three-point range. The Reddies posted 335 assists and 221 steals.

Alvin Miles led HSU last season with 10.2 points and 2.9 assists per game. Malik Riddle posted 9.5 points per game and led the team in three-pointers with 35. Tomislav Miholjcic also posted 7.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Jimmy Elgas is in his eighth season as head coach at Henderson State. He has a record of 109-86.