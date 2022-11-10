Sports
Mavericks open season against Lions and Reddies in Kansas City – Minnesota State University
MANKATO, Minn. — The Minnesota State men’s basketball team opens the 2022-23 season this weekend at the Central Region Challenge in Kansas City, Mo., as it takes on Missouri Southern and Henderson State.
Tip off vs. the Lions is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. The Mavericks end their weekend on Saturday when they take on the Reddies at 3 p.m. Both competitions will be held in the Municipal Auditorium.
History of the State of Minnesota: The 2022-2023 season marks the 101st campaign as a varsity sport for men’s basketball in the state of Minnesota. The Mavericks are 1,397-933 (.599) in 2,330 games since the program’s inception in the 1920-21 season. MSU concluded its 33rd and final season as a member of the NCC in 2008, holding a record of 283-267 (.515) in 550 league games played. In the NSIC, MSU holds a record of 199-93 (0.681) in addition to four regular season championships and two tournament championships.
Against the lions: Friday’s game between Minnesota State and Missouri Southern will be their sixth meeting between them, with the Lions leading the series 3-2. Missouri Southern has won its last two games against the Mavericks, including a 74-69 win during the 2019-20 season.
Senior Kelby Kramer scored four points, seven rebounds and four blocks against the Lions. Christian Bundy recorded two rebounds and an assist for the Lions.
head coach Matt Margenthaler holds a 2-3 record against Missouri Southern, including a 1-2 record in games at neutral venues.
Against the Reddies: Saturday’s game against Henderson State will be the second ever meeting between the Mavericks and the Reddies.
Minnesota State won their only meeting 75-70 during the 1977-78 season.
As for the Mavericks: Minnesota State closed the 2021-22 season with a 16-10 record as it reached the first round of the NSIC tournament.
As a team, MSU averaged 77.5 points and 37.2 rebounds per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. The Mavericks also shot 34.1% from three-point range, provided 285 assists and blocked 125 shots.
sophomore Brady Williams averaged 12.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season. Junior Malik Willingham average 9.7 points and 2.2 assists per game last season, while senior Kelby Kramer averaged 6.4 points and a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per game.
The Mavericks are led by Matt Margenthaler, who is in his 22nd season with Minnesota State. He has a career record of 436-197 (0.688).
As for the lions: Missouri Southern State finished the 2021-22 season with a 14-15 record as it reached the first round of the MIAA tournament.
As a unit, MSSU averaged 73.8 points and 35.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 44.6% from the field and 36.9% from three-point range. The Lions gave 402 assists and recorded 188 steals.
Avery Taggart averaged 11.4 points and 2.4 assists per game last season, while finishing 56 three-pointers. Winston Dessesow scored an average of 11.3 points per game and closed on a team leading 71 three-pointers. Lawson Jenkins also scored 7.9 points per game.
Missouri Southern is coached by Sam McMahon who is in his first season as head coach of the Lions.
As for the Reddies: Henderson State closed the 2021-22 season with a 17-12 record as it advanced to the first round of the GAC tournament.
As a team, HSU averaged 70.1 points and 36.6 rebounds per game last season, shooting 42.5% from the field and 33.4% from three-point range. The Reddies posted 335 assists and 221 steals.
Alvin Miles led HSU last season with 10.2 points and 2.9 assists per game. Malik Riddle posted 9.5 points per game and led the team in three-pointers with 35. Tomislav Miholjcic also posted 7.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Jimmy Elgas is in his eighth season as head coach at Henderson State. He has a record of 109-86.
|
Sources
2/ https://msumavericks.com/news/2022/11/9/mens-basketball-mavericks-to-open-season-against-lions-and-reddies-in-kansas-city.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mavericks open season against Lions and Reddies in Kansas City – Minnesota State University
- minnesota vs. Penn State Men’s Hockey: Preview, How To Watch
- Magic Wall: See where we stand in undecided Senate races
- Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida, causing power outages – BBC News
- Radley Signs Kiara Romero, No. 1 Player in Class of 2023
- Drake and 21 Savage are the bad winners of ‘Her Loss’: NPR
- Free Download Easyy Android Data Recovery 2022
- Free Download Easy Screen Recorder Ultimate 2022
- Free Download Easy Video Converter Ultimate 2022
- Gymnastics men welcome four on national signing day
- Catamount Soccer adds four for 2023
- no. 13 Liberty Field Hockey Returns To NCAA Tournament With Fight Against No. 2 Maryland » Liberty News