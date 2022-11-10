Aberg has named Big 12 Golfer of the Month





IRVING, TEXAS — Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg has been named Big 12 Conference Golfer of the Month for October, the conference announced on Tuesday. Texas Tech seniorhas been named Big 12 Conference Golfer of the Month for October, the conference announced on Tuesday. Aberg, who was born in Eslov, Sweden, earned the conference honors for the third consecutive season. The senior continued to cement himself as the nation’s top golfer in October. Aberg opened the month with an 8th place finish on the loaded Ben Hogan field. His performance helped the Red Raiders take second in the field with six top-10 teams and 13 in the top-25. The wins kept coming for Aberg during the Big 12 Match play event, where he dropped back-to-back birdies at 17 and 18 to turn an all-squared match into a two-up win. The match netted the Red Raiders three points and set the stage for the team to earn another Big 12 Match Play title. For the week, Aberg went up 4-1 with a pair of 5 wins. If it were stroke play, Aberg would have shot an astonishing -26 in his five rebounds, including rounds of -7 and -6. When Tech needed him most, he delivered a final lap 66 in Houston. Aberg was also named on the 20-person Haskins Award Watch List earlier this month. With the win, the Red Raiders secured their second team championship of the fall and became the first Big 12 program to win the match play event twice. With the win in Houston, the Red Raiders also shot to No. 1 in the GolfStat polls for the first time since 2019. In addition to his Big 12 honors this morning, Aberg regained the top spot in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and increased his lead in the PGA TOUR U Rankings. Aberg has a nearly 80-point lead over North Carolina’s Austin Greaser. The last Velocity Global Ranking update of the fall season will be on November 23, at which time the No. 1 player will be exempted from the Dubai Desert Classic of the DP World Tour (January 26-29, 2023). The top 10 players in the latest Velocity Global Ranking will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership next season, with finishers 1-5 awarded exempt member status, while No. 6-10 will be awarded conditional membership. In addition, players who finish 6th through 20th are exempt from membership on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

