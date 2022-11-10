Wrestling Characters Carter McCallister and David Cross





COLUMBIA, Mo. Wrestling head coach of the University of Missouri Brian Smith announced the signing of two incoming freshmen for the 2023-24 roster on Wednesday, November 9. Carter McCallister| Colombia, Mo. Carter McCallister is a Super 32 All-American with over 100 wins to his name. The 2019 USWA Folkstyle National Champion is also a two-time Missouri State Champion. McCallister is also an Academic All-State honoree. In addition, the Columbia native was ranked 27th nationally in the class of 2023 by FloWreslting. “I chose Mizzou because of the great coaching staff, winning lifestyle and great location,” said McCallister. Coach Smith on McCallister: “I remember seeing a video where Carter said his goal in 8th grade, after winning a national tournament, was to wrestle Mizzou. If you find smart young men who like to wrestle and want to be here, they succeed in Tiger Style. Carter ticks all those boxes.” David Cross | O’Fallon, Mo. David Cross joins the Tigers after years of success at Francis Howell Central, where he was a three-time Missouri Class 4 State finalist, two-time district champion and three-time GAC South champion. Cross earned numerous awards and honors, including his name three times in the First-Team All-Conference and All-District Teams. Cross also earned Academic All-State and All-Conference honors three times. The Missouri native is a two-time NHSCA All-American and is ranked 98th nationally in the class of 2023 by FloWrestling. Cross will wrestle for the Tigers like his father, Steve Cross, did from 1983 to 1988. “I chose Mizzou because of the team culture, Tiger Style and especially the coaches. It’s impossible to be surrounded by those guys and not get better. Coach Smith, Maple and Todd are the guys who can give me the opportunities and coaching I have to become a national champion,” said Cross. Coach Smith on Cross: “David followed Mizzou wrestling all his life. His father, Steve, wrestled here so naturally that he followed Tiger Style. David is an extremely bright young man who is a great mat wrestler and continues to climb the ranks as a high school senior. student for his commitment to get better.” FOLLOW THE TIGERS Visit MUTigers.com for the latest information on all things Mizzou Wrestling. You can also find the Tigers on social media by liking us on Facebook (Mizzou Wrestling) and following us on Twitter and Instagram (@MizzouWrestling).

