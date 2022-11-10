Rose named Defensive Player of the Year; Women’s football gets six All-Ivy honors

PRINCETON, NJ Harvard women’s soccer was well represented in the 2022 All-Ivy Awards, as a sophomore defenseman, Jade Rose was named the Ivy League’s Defensive Player of the Year this afternoon and five others were named All-Ivy League teams this afternoon.

Rose joined the All-Ivy First Team with second midfielder Hannah Bebar and senior midfielder Sophie Hirst . Besides, sophomore ahead Ainsley Ahmadian and sophomore midfielder Josefine Hasbo were named to the All-Ivy Second Team. Hannah Griffin completed the accolades by earning a spot on the All-Ivy Honorable Mention list.

These six student athletes all played a huge role in helping the Crimson achieve an 11-1-3 record, and an undefeated 5-0-2 record in the Ivy League, finishing No. 14 in the NCAA RPI.

One of the most feared defenders in the Ivy League, Rose led a Harvard defense that allowed just 12 goals in the entire 2022 season and a league tier of 93 shots on opponents and seven held holdings to fewer than five shot attempts. Rose averaged 88.4 minutes per game this season and played the full 90 minutes in all but one game by 2022. This is Rose’s second All-Ivy First-Team nod.

Rose is the first player in the team’s history to receive the Defensive Player of Year award.

A unanimous roster to the All-Ivy League First Team for the second consecutive season, Hannah Bebar was also highlighted in the Ivy League awards. The sophomore was fantastic all season, playing in 13 games and scoring points in 11 of those games. The midfielder led the team in the regular season with 20 points on six goals and eight assists. Her .62 assists per game was seventh best in the nation, while her total assists (8) and total points (20) were both the top 25 in the nation. The Illinois native finished in the top six in the Ivy League in every offensive measure in 2022 to walk away with her second consecutive First-Team honors.

Hirst also earned back-to-back First-Team honors after playing a big part in her senior season. The midfielder was a stable and reliable midfield presence, playing in all 15 matches, starting 14 and playing over 60 minutes in 10 of them. Hirst played a big part in both the offensive and defensive thirds, contributing to a leading Ivy-League defense and a scoring offense that put them fifth in the nation with 2.87 goals per game. Hirst scored five points in addition to a goal and an assist. This is Hirst’s third All-Ivy honor.

Harvard’s scoring leader Ahmadian earned her first All-Ivy honors after paced the team with seven goals in the regular season. The sophomore forward came in clutch several times throughout the season, scoring four winning goals, ranking 29th in the nation. The Chicago, Illinois Native finished the season with 16 points, sixth in the Ivy League.

After a great second season, Hasbo was named Second-Team All-Ivy League. In the regular season, Hasbo played in 11 games and finished in joint second place with the team with 16 points. Born in Denmark, Hasbo opened the season with a hat-trick against CCSU, becoming the first player to accomplish this feat since 2015. She also finished the season the same way, scoring two goals and providing an assist in the regular season finale. Hasbo earned player of the week honors from the league once this season and landed on the honorable mention list three times. Her second All-Ivy honor, Hasbo landed on the honorable mention list in her first season.

A phenomenal effort netted along the stretch Hannah Griffin her first career All-Ivy League honors. The Luxembourger scored four goals in the last three games of the season, helping the team finish an undefeated Ivy League season for the first time since 2016. The senior forward finished the season second on the team with 16 points, the most in her Harvard career.

This is the third straight season that Harvard has placed six members on All-Ivy teams and the fourth time in the past five seasons that Harvard has taken home one of the League’s premier awards.

ATTACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Brittany Raphino, Brown (Sr., F Randolph, Mass.)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jade Rose Harvard (So., D Markham, Ontario)

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Pietra Tordin, Princeton (Fr., F Doral, Florida)

COACH OF THE YEAR

Sarah Martinez, Yalea

FIRST TEAM ALL-IVY

*Kayla Duran, Brown (Sr., D Woburn, Massachusetts)

* Brittany Raphino, Brown (Sr., F Randolph, Mass.)

* Hannah Bebar Harvard (So., M Naperville, Illinois)

Charlotte Cyr, Dartmouth (Sr., GK Wethersfield, Conn.)

Courtney Ruedt, Columbia (So., D Wayne, NJ)

Jade Rose Harvard (So., D Markham, Ontario)

Laila Booker, Yale (So., D Potomac, Md.)

Sophie Hirst Harvard (Sr., M Seattle, Washington)

Lily Bryant, Princeton (So., M Brookline, Mass.)

Ava Soulmate, Brown (Sr., F Truckee, California)

Allie Winstanley, Dartmouth (Sr., F Concord, Mass.)

SECOND TEAM ALL-IVY

Marisa Shorrock, Yale (Jr., GK Westport, Conn.)

Cecily Pokigo, Cornell (So., D Middle River, Md.)

Ginger Fontenot, Penn (Jr., D Camarillo, California)

Ryann Brown, Princeton (So., D Laguna Niguel, California)

Ania Prussak, Columbia (So., M Glen Ridge, NJ)

Reagan Pauwels, Cornell (Jr., M Wall, NJ)

Josefine Hasbo Harvard (So., M Runstad Kyst, Denmark)

Sizzy Lawton, Penn (Sr., M. Fort Washington, Pa.)

Rebeka Róth, Yale (So., M Budapest, Hungary)

Ainsley Ahmadian Harvard (So., F Chicago, Illinois)

Pietra Tordin, Princeton (Fr., F Doral, Florida)

FAIR MENTION

Sheyenne Allen, Brown (Sr., M Bear, Del.)

Naya Cardoza, Brown (Fr., D Ajax, Ontario)

Jessica Hinton, Brown (Jr., D Middletown, Conn.)

Isabella Schopp, Brown (Fr., GK Hinsdale, Illinois)

Maia Tabion, Columbia (Fr., F Sammamish, Washington)

Sara DeGraw, Cornell (Sr., D Rye, NY)

Mary Lundregan, Dartmouth (Fr., D Fairfield, Conn.)

Hannah Griffin Harvard (Sr., F Schuttrange, Luxembourg)

Laurence Gladu, Penn (Jr., GK Longueuil, Quebec)

Heather MacNab, Princeton (So., F Indianapolis, Ind.)

Aria Nagai, Princeton (Jr., M. Herndon, Virginia)

Grace Sherman, Princeton (Sr., M. Potomac, Md.)

Marz Akins, Yale (So., D San ​​Diego, California)

*unanimous choice