Pirates adds three to class 2022-23





GREENVILLE, NC East Carolina women’s basketball program has signed three players to their 2022-23 recruiting class, head coach Kim McNeill announced on Wednesday. “When putting together a recruiting class, the first goal is always to get great young ladies on and off the field,” said McNeill. “The second goal is to find players who fit into our defense system. With this group, we wanted to make sure all these things were achieved, but also to find players who can shoot the ball and add more offensive threats to the team. All three of them have unique skills when it comes to the attacking side of the ball. We are extremely excited to announce the 2022-2023 signing lesson to our family.” Jaedyn Cook Forward John Marshall High School Richmond, Va. Jaedyn Cook joins the Pirates from Richmond, Virginia. A state champion and two-time regional high school champion, Cook brings a winning pedigree to East Carolina. Cook also competed in AAU basketball for Team Loaded Premier. The 6’3″ forward was named Regional Player of the Year as a junior and will look to increase her success in her senior year of high school. The daughter of Darryl and Ricke Cook, she’s not the only athlete in the family as her brother, Darryl, Jr. played collegiate football in the state of Norfolk Cook is the youngest of seven siblings. McNeill on Cook: “We are thrilled to announce the addition of Jaedyn to our family. With Jaedyn we continue to add versatility to our front group. She operates well from the high post by stretching the floor with her shooting and her Jaedyn can also cause problems on the low block, she has a talent for rebounding and blocking shots, which fits perfectly into our defense system.” Karina Gordon Guard St. Thomas Aquinas High School Hallandale, Fla. Karina Gordon comes to ECU from Hallandale Fla. Gordon was named to the Broward Fab Five, earning a First-Team All-County nod, in addition to being named Big 8 Tournament MVP and Big 8 Player of the Year. The 5’9″ combo guard averaged 16.4 points per game and contributed three rebounds per game on the glass as a junior, numbers she will build on as she enters her senior year. Gordon is the daughter of Christina and Kareem Gordon and has two older siblings. McNeill on Gordon: “We are delighted to announce the addition of Karina to our family. Karina is a three-level goalscorer who can shoot the three with range. She has athleticism and speed and will fight on both sides of the ball. She comes from a winning environment in high school where she won state titles and will be competing for another this year.” Khia Miller Guard Sidwell Friends School Woodbridge, Va. Khia Miller joins the Pirates from Woodbridge, Va. Miller is the number 94 recruit in the ESPN 100 and is the second top-100 signer in as many classes for ECU, joining the current forward, Amiya Joyner . Miller was a junior state champion on a team that finished 30-0, finishing the season as the top-ranked team in the country. The 5’10” guard has athletic prowess in her DNA when her aunt Virginia Johnson competed in track and field in Arkansas, where she is in the Razorback’s Hall of Honor. Miller is the daughter of Tracy and Malcolm Miller and has an older sibling. McNeill on Miller: “We are so happy to announce the addition of Khia to our family. Khia is a great leader and is very vocal on the pitch. She has played in an extremely competitive environment and will bring that mentality to ECU. “She can score on all three levels, but her mid-range game is deadly. Khia is a competitor and will compete on both sides of the floor.” While fans will have to wait a while to see this class in action for the Pirates, the current team will be back in action on Thursday when they take on Wake Forest.

