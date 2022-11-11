Devils call Martin Brodeur executive vice president of hockey operations

Hall of Fame goalkeeper Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations for the New Jersey Devils. The team announced on Thursday that Brodeur has agreed to a multi-year contract extension to remain with the franchise.

In accepting this new position, Brodeur will work exclusively with the team in the hockey operations department. The former Devils netminder will be involved in staffing decisions, player movements, scouting and overseeing the franchise’s goaltending development department.

“Working with Tom’s group over the past few years has given me a firsthand view of what he and our Managing Partners, David Blitzer and Josh Harris are building,” Brodeur said in a press release. “I have been fortunate enough to help them during that time as we move in the right direction towards consistent, continued success. This decision allows me to dedicate all of my time to the hockey side and focus on achieving of the ultimate goal for our players, huge fans and entire organization.”

Brodeur, who retired from the sport in 2015, previously worked in the Devils’ business development department since 2018. In 2020, general manager Tom Fitzgerald cited the former star goalkeeper as an advisor in the hockey operations department.

“Marty has been a great resource to me with his experience, input, foresight and relationships in the hockey world,” added Fitzgerald. “It makes sense to formalize and clarify his roles and responsibilities within the organization. I am delighted that he has committed to staying with us as we all work to bring New Jersey back to the level of success that Marty reached here as a player.”

During his 22-year NHL career, Brodeur played 21 seasons with the Devils and won three Stanley Cups with the franchise. Brodeur is the NHL’s all-time leader in wins (691) and shutouts (125) and has also won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goalkeeper on four separate occasions.