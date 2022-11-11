Shane Bowers gets first call up to NHL

Shane Bowers recalled by Avalanche tonight. His first NHL game could be tomorrow night against Nashville.

His career so far:

early life

Shane Bowers was born on July 30, 1999 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Bowers was a rising star during his bantam years. During those two years in bantam (2012-14) he averaged just over 1.6 points per game in 108 games. He was scheduled to go in the top five or so in the 2015 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Entry Draft, when a player was given exceptional status (when a player is allowed to enter at age 15 instead of 16) by Hockey Canada just 48 hours before the draft. With the exceptional status given to Joseph Veleno, anticipated draft spots were thrown into disarray, sending players to teams they hadn’t anticipated. In the case of Shane Bowers, he dropped to fourth and went to the Cape Brenton Screaming Eagles. Bowers was also drafted by the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 38th overall. The Black Hawks became his junior destination for the 2015-16 season.

The 2014-15 season Bowers would play for the Halifax McDonalds U18 as a 15-year-old. He would lead the team in scoring with 52 points (23 goals and 29 assists) in 34 games. In the playoffs, he broke through the league with 33 points (15 goals and 18 assists) in just 17 games. While playing for the Waterloo Black Hawks of the USHL Bowers, the inaugural season (2015-16) was a good player. He was only sixth on the team with the team, scoring 33 points. However, the second year (2016-17) would see a dramatic bump in his score with 51 points and place himself second on the scoring team.

Bowers went into the summer to kick off his collegiate career in 2017 and qualified for the NHL Entry Draft. He was highly regarded in all scouting reports, with NHL Central Scouting being the most prominent at 16 and TSN’s Bob McKenzie at 32. Bowers didn’t have long to wait as he was drafted in the first round and 28th overall by the Ottawa Senators.

The trade

The start of Bowers’ collegiate career was a little odd, as on November 5, 2017, he was part of one of the greatest professions in Colorado Avalanche history. Matt Duchene was traded from the Colorado Avalanche to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for… Andrew HammondShane Bowers, a 2019 first round pick (would be: Bowen Byram), and a conditional pick from the 2019 third round (would be Matthew Stienburg). A third team was involved in trading with the Nashville trade Kyle Turris to Ottawa and Colorado received Samuel Girard, Vladislav KamenevE and a design pick from the second round of 2018 (would be: Philip Hollander) all from Nashville.

Steve Dangle is doing a trade boom of the Duchene trade that Bowers was a part of. (this video is two years old)



Collegiate career

After trading to the Colorado Avalanche at the start of the 2017-18 collegiate season. Bowers is said to have a very successful rookie campaign with Boston University. Bowers would rack up 32 points (17 goals and 15 assists) in 40 games for the Hockey East team. He was also going to lead the team. He would also help lead the team to a 2018 Hockey East Championship but lose to the University of Michigan in the NCAA tournament regional finals. Bowers would add another trophy to his cause when he was named to the Hockey East All Rookie team along with UMass defender and fellow Avalanche prospect Cale Makari.

go pro

The 2018-19 season would not be as productive as his first year. Boston University would miss the NCAA tournament completely. Personally, Bowers would only help the team with his 21 points (11 goals and 10 assists) in 37 games. This would be Bowers’ last collegiate campaign as he would decide to join the Colorado Avalanche organization and turn pro. The first season Bowers turned pro in 2019-20, he was assigned to the American Hockey League (AHL) Colorado Eagles. He played quite well, with 27 points in 48 games. Injuries have hampered his development since his first season, with Bowers scoring just 18 points in 65 games (2020-22). Last season he had a hopeful training camp but was hit by Covid-19 and a shoulder injury just after the start of the season, which left him out for nearly two months.

Player type

Bowers is a very good skater who is not all that flashy. It is good on its edges and has good acceleration with corresponding top speed. Bowers is more of a north-south skater, with no lateral movement and creativity. His balance on his skates can make him stand out, especially as he has put more power into his legs. This power has helped him fight for the loose pucks along the boards and in the open ice to take on a man of the puck.

Offensively, Bowers is low on strength, with his favorite spot right in front of the keeper in the crease. He loves to cycle into corners with the puck to throw off defenders and get his body between the defender and the puck. Bowers has a great vision for finding open teammates in tight spaces and in the passing lanes to create scoring opportunities. He plays a very similar role as Gabriel Landeskog, he will carry the puck in, pass, drive the net and wait for the rebound. Bowers just does it in a smaller frame than Landesog.

Bowers gets a pass from Anton Lindholm and shoots one home in front of the goal.

Goals in 4 straight for Shane Bowers!#EaglesCountry pic.twitter.com/LeTOR2rFnS — Colorado Eagles (@ColoradoEagles) January 18, 2020

Defensively, Bowers plays a very responsible game. He fights for positions and loose pucks, helping his defenders low in the game when needed. He is great at clearing the passing lanes to interrupt the opponent and he can even play on the penalty kill if needed. Bowers will check back when necessary and not just walk into the defensive zone.

Call for first career

On November 9, 2022, Bowers received his first NHL call-up to the Colorado Avalanche. In ten AHL games he has played so far this season, Bowers has scored two goals and four assists. He was also a plus side of things, a plus-5 so far this season. He has had one of his best starts to date. Oddly enough, if he plays Nashville tomorrow, he’ll be playing the player he was traded for in 2017.

Conclusion

Overall, Bowers has a lot of potential to be a third-line or even a second-line center in the NHL. The key he needs is that he needs to have one or two injury-free seasons to really get his feet moving with the pros. Injuries have been his problem in recent years, the Colorado Avalanche sees potential in him, as do the fans. We expect him to come to training camp for the 2022-23 season with a chip on the shoulder and something to prove that his first season with the Eagles was not just a fluke.