The Scoop – Thursday, November 10, 2022

New Orleans Breakers (USFL): The Breakers have hired veteran NFL assistant John DeFilippo as the organization’s new head coach. DeFilippo, who has coached for 8 NFL teams and four Division I programs, replaces Larry Fedora, who recently left to spend more time with his family.

Virginia Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is currently seeking a Recruiting Analyst for Football. The assessment of applications begins immediately and continues until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to Head Coach, Tim Newman, at: [email protected].

Springfield (D-III – MA): Springfield College has two graduate assistant positions open in the fall of 2023. The job interviews begin immediately. The position will cover a full-time academic course load (the academic programs typically take two years to complete) and a stipend of $7,800. There is no housing or meals associated with the position. Graduate assistants at Springfield will have their own position group to work with where they are expected to conduct their own meetings, schedule drills, run individual time, contribute to game planning, work with special teams and other duties assigned by the head coach . The candidate will also be responsible for the recruitment of student athletes and is expected to recruit on the road throughout the year. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in high school or collegiate level coaching, living in the Northeast, as well as skills with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Power Point and Visio), DVSport, Hudl and Photoshop. The position is subject to graduate school admission at Springfield College. Applicants must have an undergraduate GPA of 3.0 or higher and may be required to take the GREs depending on their academic program of study. All interested applicants should send their cover letter, resume and list of three professional references to: [email protected].

Choices: JB’s lead is getting smaller and smaller. Will this be the week Scott takes over first place? Feels like it…. The FootballScoop Picks for Week 11.

Quincy (D-II – IL): QU is seeking candidates for multiple graduate assistant positions working with the OFFENSE and DEFENSE. Benefits include tuition, stipend, housing, and some meals. Interested candidates should forward their resumes to Head Football Coach Gary Bass at [email protected]. No phone calls please.

Beloit (D-III – WI): Beloit College is seeking two entry-level candidates for assistant football coach positions. Preference will be given to candidates who have played college football and/or coached college football. The positions can start as early as December 1, 1 on the offense and 1 on the defense. Looking for candidates with a WR background on the offensive, looking for the best available on the defensive side. The compensation for this position is $12,500 spread over 11 months, a meal plan and on-campus housing. This is a non-privileged position. These candidates will coach their own position, have their own recruitment area and other tasks within the football program. Additional duties outside of football may include on-call time at Residence Life or duties assigned by our Powerhouse Staff. If you are seriously interested in a fantastic opportunity to help set up a football program, please email your cover letter, CV and 3 references to: Head Football Coach Ted Soenksen at [email protected]. No phone calls.

Ball Tonight: Two college games tonight. Tulsa in Memphis (7:30p EST on ESPN) and Georgia Southern in Louisiana (7:30p EST on ESPN2). In the competition we get Atlanta in Carolina (8:15p EST – Prime Video).

Jeff Saturday: The appointment of the interim head coach of the Colts came with a lot of criticism, and Saturday had the perfect response to those critics.

Brevard (D-III – NC): As per source, quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Garrett Kruczek is no longer with the program.

2-point play: Arkansas’s Sam Pittman shared his insight on when and when not to go for two.

US conference: C-USA reportedly has a TV deal that will see its games aired on real TV where people can see them, but the financial numbers are staggering.

Illinois: Illinois is so pleased with freshman offensive coordinator Barry Lunney, Jr., that they signed him on a long-term deal.

Missouri: Eli Drinkwitz’s salary soars with his new deal.

