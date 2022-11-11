1 Gopher Hockey Hosts #7 Penn State in Thursday/Friday Series

The Minnesota Gophers Used a Major Search of our lady last weekend to jump again to the #1 spot in the nation, but will be put to the test right away by one of the hottest teams in the nation. Penn State is coming to the 3M Arena in Mariucci, hasn’t lost a game in the regulations this season, and is their usual high-powered offensive juggernaut. Minnesota will have to slow them down and take control of the game to stay at No. 1 for a second week in a row.

While Minnesota was sweeping Notre Dame at home, Penn State took on the previous No. 1 team in the nation at Michigan at home. The Nittany Lions did well on Friday night, eliminating them 3-0. Michigan thought they would cruise in Game 2 and go up 3-0 early in the second period, but PSU came back and tied the game at 3 before the Wolverines got the game winner in overtime to set the PSU line time record break this season. So now the Nittany Lions get their second consecutive weekend against a top-ranked school.

Penn State is led by a senior heavy lineup. RPI transfer Ture Linden leads the Nittany Lions with 11 points on the season, while senior Kevin Wall has 10 points and leads the team with 6 goals. Wall was the PSU player with the most career success against the Gophers, as he has five goals and five assists in 11 career games against Minnesota.

In the net, the Nittany Lions drove junior Liam Souliere. He was great early in the season for the Nittany Lions going into the series against the Gophers with a 7-1 record, goal at 1.63 average and 0.937 save rate. he had a few shutouts during the season, including against the Wolverines last weekend. But Minnesota has had success against him in his career. In three starts against the Gophers, he is 0-3-0 with an average of 2.74 goals conceded and a save rate of 0.907.

The Gophers will need another great weekend from their keeper, just like last weekend. The Big Ten 2nd star of the week, Justen Close stopped all but one of Irish shots to earn the sweep. Hes a perfect 3-0 against Penn State in his career with the most recent win a 3-2 win in the Big Ten Semifinal last March.

After struggling for a few seasons with Penn State, Minnesota is now 6-3-1 in their last ten games against the Nittany Lions and is always 13-6 at home in games between the two schools. Minnesota was 4-1 against PSU last season and has a four-game winning streak after dropping the season opener between the two teams in October a year ago. Penn State is always 1-4 against a team ranked No. 1 in the nation with their only win over Michigan last weekend. Two of those losses are to the Gophers in a series at Penn State in 2014.

This series is about who can control offensive play and who can keep the puck out of the net. Penn State has averaged 4.30 goals per game this season, ranking second in the Big Ten and fourth in the nation, while Minnesota is third in the Big Ten and seventh in the nation with a average of 3.80 goals per game. The Nittany Lions also allow only 2 goals per game on defense while the Gophers concede 2.4 goals per game. Minnesotas non-conference schedule was however significantly tougher as PSU played Canisius, Mercyhurst and St. Thomas instead of Minnesota State and North Dakota. A big advantage for the Gophers is the power play. PSU has been terrible at the men’s advantage this season, with a conversion of just 13.33%. Minnesotas sanction deaths allowed no power play goal for Notre Dame in five attempts last weekend to reverse a trend that had been troublesome for Gophers.

It should be an exciting hockey series this weekend at 3M in the Mariucci Arena. The series is moved to Thursday/Friday to avoid a conflict with the Gophers home game against Northwestern on Saturday.

HOW TO WATCH:

#7/8 Penn State Nittany Lions @ #1 Minnesota Gophers

Where: 3M Arena in Mariucci, Minneapolis, MN

When: Thursday/Friday 7 p.m.

TV: Thurs: Bally Sports North; Fri: Bally Sports North Extra

Current: Ballysports.com / BTN+ ($$)

Radio: 1130AM/1043.5FM/ I Heart Radio App