Sports
Playing football with Thom Browne in the house of the fighting Irish
On the leafy campus of Notre Dames in South Bend, Indiana, football is almost as much a religion as, well, religion. Even Thom Browne, the fashion world’s most famous Catholic University alumnus, cheered the Fighting Irish on when he was in college in the late 1980s. It was nice to go to the football games. I used to go to all of them unless I had a swimming competition, Browne recalled recently over breakfast just a short walk from the university’s 80,000-seat stadium. Despite the cloudy sky and the 50-degree weather outside, Browne wore the gray jacket and fitted wool shorts he wears every day. (Every campus has that one guy who wears shorts all year round, of course, but that usually isn’t Thom Browne.)
The designer visited his alma mater for the first time in 34 years for a homecoming of his own design. Browne had been invited by the university’s research institute to serve as artist-in-residence for the academic year; as part of his duties, he was in town to lecture to a packed house on the evolution of the gray suit, the building block of his $500 million tricolor empire. But the real action took place the next morning on the leaf-strewn South Quad, where a few dozen students in striped rugby shirts and thermals warmed up for the biggest scrimmage of the week: the annual Thom Browne football game.
Brown’s obsession with America’s hard-hitting pastimes continues to this day at college, starting as a family thing: Every Thanksgiving, the Brownes of Allentown, Pennsylvania, gathered in the front yard for a muddy game of touch football. Usually someone was injured, someone usually broke something, someone was pushed over the fence, Browne said. It is fitting that he has long included varsity motifs in his collections: the sensational opera gowns in his most recent catwalk show for women, for example, were decorated with football uniform numbers. In 2014, Thom Browne employees gathered in Central Park for their own version of the family tradition, albeit with a little less compulsion. As it turned out, a bunch of people playing touch football decked out in Thom Browne’s jockiest gear almost… unbearably photogenic, and the event has since grown into a glorified, glorious lookbook shoot starring influencers, models, and editors, as well as a limited-edition collection of ready-to-wear varsity coats and striped scarves. (Full disclosure: I threw a few touchdown passes during the event in 2019.)
Needless to say, internationally renowned fashion designers don’t make it to South Bend very often. I’m a huge fan of Thom Browne, said Notre Dame junior Dane Truman, holding red and white pom poms alongside his fellow cheerleaders. Especially at a conservative Catholic school in the Midwest, we never get on-campus speakers that prominent and queer. Browne said, I would have liked someone to come to school and say what I said, that you can actually do something other than law or medicine. [As a student,] I really had no idea what I wanted to do. My parents were the classic lawyers who said: Okay, why don’t you go to law school?
Browne, for his part, also seemed to enjoy the opportunity to unleash a bunch of fashion skirt-wearing New Yorkers at his alma mater and showcase his twisted version of the Catholic school uniform at a real Catholic school. I hadn’t seized the opportunity, he said, to express myself like that as a student in the late ’80s. I could have been expelled from school. The campus would have revolted! In addition to the dressing room, the church has given Browne much sartorial inspiration over the years. I always refer to it, directly or indirectly. I think there’s something interesting and fun about subverting it and giving it to people in an inappropriate way, Browne said before the contest. A direct way: More than a decade ago, he put on a show where handsome priests essentially undressed a procession of nuns. In recent years, Browne has embraced an even edgier, weirder sense of provocation, such as at his SS23 men’s show in Paris, with butt-revealing pants topped by a cowboy parading in a bulbous codpiece. It opens people’s minds, Browne said, in response to how his shows could play in the holier corners of Notre Dames. That’s what I want to do with these shows. I don’t really expect you to like it or to adopt it for yourself, but I want you to appreciate that it is intended for someone.
