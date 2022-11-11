Sports
Big Ten college football picks, Week 11 odds: Michigan looks for huge win vs. Nebraska, Western race heats up
All 14 Big Ten teams will be in action during Week 11 as temperatures plummet throughout the competition and the stakes heat up. While No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan are huge favorites at home against enemies who lose multiple games, there are some intriguing matchups elsewhere in the conference.
The Big Ten West is on the line as No. 21 Illinois Purdue host. With a road game against the Wolverines looming next week, the Illini cannot afford a loss at home to the Boilermakers if they want to win the division. If Purdue gets upset, it has a shot at the title as it closes against Northwestern and Indiana, both of which are awful.
Wisconsin and Iowa also have another chance from the outside at the Big Ten West as they take on what appears to be a defensive battle. Both teams have head-to-head wins against Purdue and could be in the title mix this week with a win and a loss in Illinois. Even Minnesota is still in the picture as one of four teams in the division with a 3-3 league record.
In short, the Big Ten West remains a complicated mess. In the East, on the other hand, it’s all about the Buckeyes and Wolverines, who remain on a collision course for an all-important rivalry showdown in two weeks. Barring something completely unexpected in the coming weeks, the matchup will be an unofficial College Football Playoff play-in-game.
As scenarios to orientate themselves on the field, let’s dive deeper into Week 11 with some picks from each Big Ten game.
2022 record:28-27-1
Six of Ohio State’s nine games this season have exceeded this point total. While the weather in Columbus shouldn’t be particularly nice on Saturday, it will be better than it was for the Buckeyes’ ugly 21-7 win over Northwestern last week. Indiana’s flaws are huge, but the Hoosiers have hit at least double digits in every game. They toss the soccer ball around enough to drag this game out and get the points flowing.Choice: more than 58
Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan
Featured game | Michigan Wolverines vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Michigan should be in the style points business because if it loses to Ohio in the final week of the Ohio state regular season, its College Football Playoff candidacy will be weak at best. Even with a 45-17 lead and less than 10 minutes to go at Rutgers last week, the Wolverines still pitched football with starting quarterback JJ McCarthy before finally calling the dogs off for their next possession. Nebraska has lost three straights and can be tagged out.Select: Michigan -31
Featured game | Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Maryland Terrapins
Maryland had a solid defense for the first time since last September and the results have been poor, even with star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa coming back from injury. The Terrapins finished with only 189 total yards in a 23-10 loss to Wisconsin. En route to another competent defense this week, the Terrapins may struggle through the air. Penn State is the No. 7 national defensive passing efficiency and is good enough in the secondary to keep this game’s point total lower than expected.Choice: under 58.5
Featured game | Illinois Fight Illini vs. Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue had Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson run for 200 yards at 9.1 yards per carry last week in a 24-3 loss. All of that is deeply troubling for the Boilermakers as they travel to an Illinois team that lost nearly 150 yards to Michigan State last week. The frustration of that outcome should spur the Illini this week. Look for Chase Brown to play a monster game as Illinois creeps closer to a division title.Select: Illinois -6.5
Wisconsin in Iowa
Featured game | Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers
Don’t be fooled by Iowa’s combined 57 points in the past two weeks. Those offensive outbursts came against the struggling defenses of Northwestern and Purdue. Wisconsin has recovered defensively by keeping Maryland under 200 yards and can restrain Hawkeyes’ hasty attack. However, Iowa’s defense remains elite, and Wisconsin’s offense should struggle as well. Graham Mertz completed just 5 of 18 passes last week, and it’s hard to imagine the Hawkeyes Badgers running back Braelon Allen letting go.Choice: Under 35
Rutgers, Michigan
Blowout losses to Minnesota and Michigan in the past two weeks have distorted the perception of Rutgers’ defense. the Golden Gophers played football against the Scarlet Knights in a way Michigan State cannot. While the Spartans are understandably preferred, this is a great number for them to cover in a match between two bad fouls.Choice: Rutgers +9.5
Northwest in Minnesota
Featured game | Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Northwestern Wildcats
Minnesota’s defense has been great against bad fouls, and Northwestern’s offense is certainly bad. The Wildcats have averaged just 11.6 points per game against competitive foes since their season-opening win over Nebraska. The Gophers rely heavily on flight and should be content with bleeding a clock while relying on their defense on a frigid Minneapolis afternoon.Choice: under 40.5
Which college football choices can you make with confidence in Week 11, and which top-25 teams are going down hard?Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread— all from a tried-and-true computer model that’s brought in nearly $3,000 in profits over the past six seasons — and find out.
